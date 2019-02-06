Finally, a Texas Anthem to Topo Chico

At Expo Park mezcaleria Las Almas Rotas, you can get your Topo Chico in cocktail form with a ranch water, made with Topo, tequila or mezcal and lime.

There are two types of Texans, but those two archetypes vary based on who you ask: city slickers and small-town Texans; cowboys and Cajuns; literal cowboys and the all-hat-no-cattle delegation; Aggies and everyone else. But for us, it all boils down to one thing: those who know and love Topo Chico, and those who don't. A new song from Texas piano man Robert Ellis belongs squarely to the former.

The Houston singer-songwriter has finally given rabid Topo Chico fanatics (of which I am unapologetically one) an anthem aptly titled "Topo Chico," which he debuted yesterday on Garden and Gun . It's got all the right stuff: Ellis' subtle Texas twang, a two-step-able beat and a catchy hook of "Topo Chico and lime / I'll be just fine / with Topo Chico and lime."

Related Stories Is This the Cheapest Topo Chico In North Texas?