Rock & Brews Merges Comfort Food Classics, Craft Beer and Rock 'n' Roll

Sometimes, things are just meant to happen. The recipe of the right place, time and mix of words comes together. Rock & Brews, a restaurant whose central theme is rock and roll (think a new-generation Hard Rock Café), was born backstage over beers after a KISS concert in 2010. Concert tour manager Dave Furano was drinking a beer when he asked KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, “What’s better than rock and brews?”
That’s all it took. Twenty-five nationwide locations later, here they are. Furano, along with his brother Dell, Michael Zislis (restaurateur), Simmons and Stanley are the faces at the top behind this growing national chain.
As you enter, you’re greeted by a stream of familiar classic rock hits that play around the clock – and everywhere you look are faces of past rock icons. Axel Rose and Slash, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, and the Grateful Dead are just some of the legends you’ll recognize on walls – and even as you look up to the ceiling.
On the menu, there’s familiar comfort food fare: wings, ribs, chicken, pasta, pizzas, sandwiches and tacos and, of course, burgers. There’s also a full-service bar that doles out signature cocktails and craft beers.
First up was a giant, soft Bavarian pretzel ($12) served with spicy sweet mustard and, for an extra $2.50, bier cheese (which we added). This was a good appetizer. The bread was as soft as advertised, and both dipping options were solid (particularly the bier cheese).
We also got the fish and chips ($16.99). Beer-battered and fried to a golden crisp, this was high-quality fish and chips (and probably the consensus best dish we ordered). Standard coleslaw, tartar sauce, and fries were served alongside.
Rock & Brews is a fun spot to take the family. It’s lively, there’s a steady lineup of songs you’ll know the words to, plenty of craft beers and cocktails, and a familiar menu where everyone in your party can find something they’re into. Prices are decent as well.
Rock & Brews, 520 W. State Highway 114, Grapevine. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.