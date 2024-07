Rock & Brews Merges Comfort Food Classics, Craft Beer and Rock 'n' Roll

click to enlarge The bar at Rock & Brews. Nick Reynolds

click to enlarge Frozen Purple Haze. Nick Reynolds

click to enlarge Chicken and waffles. Nick Reynolds

click to enlarge Cajun pasta with shrimp, crawfish and sausage. Nick Reynolds

Sometimes, things are just meant to happen. The recipe of the right place, time and mix of words comes together. Rock & Brews , a restaurant whose central theme is rock and roll (think a new-generation Hard Rock Café), was born backstage over beers after a KISS concert in 2010. Concert tour manager Dave Furano was drinking a beer when he asked KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, “What’s better than rock and brews?”That’s all it took. Twenty-five nationwide locations later, here they are. Furano, along with his brother Dell, Michael Zislis (restaurateur), Simmons and Stanley are the faces at the top behind this growing national chain.One of Rock & Brews’ most recent additions is the newly minted Grapevine location (on Highway 121, north of DFW Airport) that debuted in early July. We dropped by on a recent Sunday, and while we really had no clue what to expect (outside of the rock 'n' roll theme), for some reason, it failed to cross our mind that Rock & Brews might be packed wall to wall. Well, it was. There was a 30- to 40-minute wait on a Sunday at 2 p.m., so early returns on business at this location appear strong. And this is a sizable space with ample seating.As you enter, you’re greeted by a stream of familiar classic rock hits that play around the clock – and everywhere you look are faces of past rock icons. Axel Rose and Slash, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, and the Grateful Dead are just some of the legends you’ll recognize on walls – and even as you look up to the ceiling.On the menu, there’s familiar comfort food fare: wings, ribs, chicken, pasta, pizzas, sandwiches and tacos and, of course, burgers. There’s also a full-service bar that doles out signature cocktails and craft beers.We arrived during the brunch window, so we started with a brunch cocktail special, the Frozen Purple Haze ($5 during brunch and an obvious nod to the great Jimi Hendrix). As the 100-degree sun outside baked the paint off cars and melted dashboards, this frozen cocktail was a refreshing reprieve (albeit temporary) from summer.First up was a giant, soft Bavarian pretzel ($12) served with spicy sweet mustard and, for an extra $2.50, bier cheese (which we added). This was a good appetizer. The bread was as soft as advertised, and both dipping options were solid (particularly the bier cheese).As mentioned earlier, it was brunch, so our dining partner ordered fried chicken and waffles (the waffle was huge), which also came with a pair of sunny-side-up eggs, gravy, and maple syrup.We also got the fish and chips ($16.99). Beer-battered and fried to a golden crisp, this was high-quality fish and chips (and probably the consensus best dish we ordered). Standard coleslaw, tartar sauce, and fries were served alongside.An order of Cajun pasta ($18.99) rounded things out. The dish came with shrimp, crawfish, Cajun sausage and garlic bread. We had high hopes for the Cajun pasta, but it ended up being a little blander than we were hoping for (it wasn’t bad, though).Rock & Brews is a fun spot to take the family. It’s lively, there’s a steady lineup of songs you’ll know the words to, plenty of craft beers and cocktails, and a familiar menu where everyone in your party can find something they’re into. Prices are decent as well.