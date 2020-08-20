 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Suddenly, doughnuts sound like just what we need right now.
Suddenly, doughnuts sound like just what we need right now.
Kathy Tran

This Weekend: Sweets in the Cedars, Bruno in Trinity Groves and Fair Food in Garland

Taylor Adams | August 20, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

There are still events coming up. If you head out to support local businesses, mask up and keep your distance.

Chef Diana Zamora is putting together snack packs for people to pick up curbside this weekend in the Cedars. Packs are $15 and include oatmeal cream pies, rum rice crispy treats, brownies, dark chocolate ding dongs and orange creamsicle snack cakes. Preorder through Venmo or the Cash App.

What: Sweet D’s Throwback Snack Pack

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 23

Where: Sandwich Hag, 1902 S. Lamar St. in the Cedars

***

Fat Straws Bubble Tea Co. is popping up in North Oak Cliff for delivery. Preorder mochi doughnuts, chewy puffs and teas to get that day.

What: Fat Straws Pop-Up Delivery

When: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Where: Bbbop Seoul Kitchen, 828 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff)

***

Michelin-star chef Bruno Davaillon (most recently of Bullion) is back for one night. Guests will be seated for socially distanced dining of five courses.

What: Bruno’s Back Pop-Up Dinner

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 3015 at Trinity Groves, 3015 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves)

Tickets: $150. Add $45 for a wine pairing

***

Oak Highlands Brewery is partnering with several vendors from the State Fair of Texas to sell some of their goods. Beer will be ready to take to go, too. This is a weekly event, with the vendor changing each time. Keep track of who’s coming on the OHB Facebook page.

What: Fair Food Sunday

When: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23

Where: Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road, Lake Highlands

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.