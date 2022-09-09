The Cowboys' New Game Day Menu Has Lots of Cheese and Some Fresh Produce

This coming Sunday, AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, will unveil several new menu highlights for football fans. Hopefully, it will wash away any bitter taste left over from that last time the Cowboys played there. Might be a big ask, though. Anyhoosie ...
The Cowboys fan favorite mac 'n' cheese is returning to the menu, but this time with the option of garlic-butter-poached lobster.
Or get a taste of New Orleans with a muffuletta on focaccia bread layered with a house-made olive salad, capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, provolone and mozzarella.
Track down a Vaqueros' stand for a torta made with a bolillo bun, layered with refried beans and chicken, barbacoa or pastor, and topped with queso.
If you’re looking to step up your gameday experience, suite and club dining options include chef-made creations like aged cheddar and roasted jalapeño whipped potatoes, vegetable medley wraps, three-cheese pimento and jalapeño dip, chicken and habanero tamales and a hummus duo served with naan dippers.
For an all-inclusive menu, the stadium is expanding its Plant-Based Touchdown program. Produce plucked from the WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College will add an array of plant-based options. This year’s items include a plant-based burger, buffalo chick’n nachos and a chopped chicken avocado wrap. Legends Hospitality, which is helmed by the director of food and beverage, George Wasai, a PQC alumnus, has purchased produce from the South Dallas HBCU since 2009.