The Cowboys' New Game Day Menu Has Lots of Cheese and Some Fresh Produce

September 9, 2022 4:00AM

The fried mozzarella burger
The fried mozzarella burger
This coming Sunday, AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, will unveil several new menu highlights for football fans. Hopefully, it will wash away any bitter taste left over from that last time the Cowboys played there. Might be a big ask, though. Anyhoosie ...

The Cowboys fan favorite mac 'n' cheese is returning to the menu, but this time with the option of garlic-butter-poached lobster.
Lobster mac 'n' cheese
Carnivores can look forward to protein-packed culinary creations like the slow-roasted steak sandwich served with au jus and topped with arugula, provolone, horseradish and caramelized onions on a toasted brioche bun. For those looking for something hot and sweet with a tropical kick, try the mango habanero chicken sandwich with house-made pineapple slaw.
Slow-roasted steak sandwich with provolone cheese
Or get a taste of New Orleans with a muffuletta on focaccia bread layered with a house-made olive salad, capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, provolone and mozzarella.

Track down a Vaqueros' stand for a torta made with a bolillo bun, layered with refried beans and chicken, barbacoa or pastor, and topped with queso.
Chicken torta
The classic gameday snack — mozzarella sticks — is still on the menu but this time with a twist. Cheese-heads ought to try the new fried mozzarella burger: an Angus patty piled with three mozzarella sticks, house marinara sauce and pepper jack cheese.

If you’re looking to step up your gameday experience, suite and club dining options include chef-made creations like aged cheddar and roasted jalapeño whipped potatoes, vegetable medley wraps, three-cheese pimento and jalapeño dip, chicken and habanero tamales and a hummus duo served with naan dippers.

For an all-inclusive menu, the stadium is expanding its Plant-Based Touchdown program. Produce plucked from the WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College will add an array of plant-based options. This year’s items include a plant-based burger, buffalo chick’n nachos and a chopped chicken avocado wrap. Legends Hospitality, which is helmed by the director of food and beverage, George Wasai, a PQC alumnus, has purchased produce from the South Dallas HBCU since 2009.
