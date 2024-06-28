Sfuzzi's $20 All-You-Can-Eat Deal Could Save Summer (But Read the Deets Before You Go)

It’s expensive to eat out these days. Then again, eating at home isn’t exactly cheap, either. So, when a killer deal comes our way that’s too good to pass up, we feel it’s our patriotic duty to inform.
Sfuzzi, a swanky pizza parlor (and bar) on Henderson Avenue, has an all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta deal. Come hungry. Seriously, we’d recommend fasting the whole day if you can.
The deal is this: for 20 bucks a head (Wednesdays only, 5–11 p.m., dine-in only), you can have at it with as much pizza and pasta as you can fit into that belly of yours. And you can box up and take home whatever you can’t finish.
But there’s a catch. You have to finish one pie before you can order another. Same goes for pasta. If you have three people in your party, you can order three pies and three pastas. Finish any of them, and you can order another.
Like we said, it’s a doozy of a deal. Let’s do the math. With this deal, one can score a Hot Honey Pie (spicy soppressata, fresh mozzarella, basil) and a Bucatini Diavolo Pasta (lobster, calamari, shrimp, spicy marinara) for $20 total. On any other day at Sfuzzi, that same combo would run you $48. And that’s not factoring in a potential second pie or pasta, which, if you get that far, wouldn't cost anything.
Bonkers, we know.
A few of us stopped in at Sfuzzi on a recent Sunday, and we chatted with our server about these deals. During our visit, which overall was a top-shelf experience, we grabbed a pair of pies: the Quattro Formaggi (asiago, fontina, ricotta, gorgonzola and basil) and spicy vodka (fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, parmesan and crushed red pepper). Both were stellar. And each slice was a clear reminder that we need to get our asses back to Sfuzzi on a Wednesday night to take advantage of this — and we don't use this word often — transcendent deal.
• Sausage Rustica (caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and Jimmy’s sausage)
• Organic grilled chicken (with baby spinach).
• Breakfast pizza (24-month aged prosciutto, bacon, sunny-side-up egg, cherry tomato and basil)
• Classic pepperoni
• Margherita
Pasta choices you can pair with your pie include Bolognese, spicy vodka rigatoni, pesto fusilli, cacio e pepe, carbonara, spaghetti and meatballs, and bucatini diavolo.
Sfuzzi, 2401 Henderson Ave. All You Can Eat Wednesdays, 5–11 p.m.