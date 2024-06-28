 Sfuzzi in Dallas Has An All-You-Can Eat Deal on Wednesdays | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sfuzzi's $20 All-You-Can-Eat Deal Could Save Summer (But Read the Deets Before You Go)

Inflation, right? Not at Sfuzzi evidently.
June 28, 2024
The spicy vodka pizza at Sfuzzi.
The spicy vodka pizza at Sfuzzi. Loni Ealy
Share this:
It’s expensive to eat out these days. Then again, eating at home isn’t exactly cheap, either. So, when a killer deal comes our way that’s too good to pass up, we feel it’s our patriotic duty to inform.

Sfuzzi, a swanky pizza parlor (and bar) on Henderson Avenue, has an all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta deal. Come hungry. Seriously, we’d recommend fasting the whole day if you can.

The deal is this: for 20 bucks a head (Wednesdays only, 5–11 p.m., dine-in only), you can have at it with as much pizza and pasta as you can fit into that belly of yours. And you can box up and take home whatever you can’t finish.

But there’s a catch. You have to finish one pie before you can order another. Same goes for pasta. If you have three people in your party, you can order three pies and three pastas. Finish any of them, and you can order another.

Like we said, it’s a doozy of a deal. Let’s do the math. With this deal, one can score a Hot Honey Pie (spicy soppressata, fresh mozzarella, basil) and a Bucatini Diavolo Pasta (lobster, calamari, shrimp, spicy marinara) for $20 total. On any other day at Sfuzzi, that same combo would run you $48. And that’s not factoring in a potential second pie or pasta, which, if you get that far, wouldn't cost anything.

Bonkers, we know.
click to enlarge
A mere 20 bucks will get you all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta at Sfuzzi on Wednesdays, 5–11 p.m.
Loni Ealy
Sfuzzi also has a date night deal on Thursday. For $50, a couple can enjoy a starter, a shared pasta, one pizza, and a bottle of vino (or two Sfuzzi cocktails).

A few of us stopped in at Sfuzzi on a recent Sunday, and we chatted with our server about these deals. During our visit, which overall was a top-shelf experience, we grabbed a pair of pies: the Quattro Formaggi (asiago, fontina, ricotta, gorgonzola and basil) and spicy vodka (fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, parmesan and crushed red pepper). Both were stellar. And each slice was a clear reminder that we need to get our asses back to Sfuzzi on a Wednesday night to take advantage of this — and we don't use this word often — transcendent deal.
click to enlarge
Quattro formaggi (asiago, fontina, ricotta, gorgonzola, basil).
Loni Ealy
Other standout Sfuzzi pies include:

• Sausage Rustica (caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and Jimmy’s sausage)
• Organic grilled chicken (with baby spinach).
• Breakfast pizza (24-month aged prosciutto, bacon, sunny-side-up egg, cherry tomato and basil)
• Classic pepperoni
• Margherita

Pasta choices you can pair with your pie include Bolognese, spicy vodka rigatoni, pesto fusilli, cacio e pepe, carbonara, spaghetti and meatballs, and bucatini diavolo.

Sfuzzi, 2401 Henderson Ave. All You Can Eat Wednesdays, 5–11 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Norma's Cafe Celebrates 68 Years in Dallas with $1.85 Chicken-Fried Steak &amp; Cake

Food & Drink News

Norma's Cafe Celebrates 68 Years in Dallas with $1.85 Chicken-Fried Steak & Cake

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
18 of the Best Burgers in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

18 of the Best Burgers in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux, Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Here Are the Best and Worst Waffle Houses in Greater Dallas

Best Of Dallas

Here Are the Best and Worst Waffle Houses in Greater Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
At East Dallas' Alice, a Restaurant Provides Good Vibes for Its Neighborhood and Its Chef

Restaurant Reviews

At East Dallas' Alice, a Restaurant Provides Good Vibes for Its Neighborhood and Its Chef

By Chris Wolfgang
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation