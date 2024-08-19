Shaq's Big Chicken Sets Opening Date in Fort Worth

After two years, the Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken has finally set a date to open its Fort Worth location.
On Sept. 3, the Las Vegas-based fast-casual chicken joint will make its North Texas debut between North Freeway and Chloe Circle, and the grand opening is looking to be well worth the wait.
The first 34 customers (in honor of O’Neal’s Lakers jersey number) will get free food and drinks at Big Chicken for a year (limited to $10 a week). Menu items will include massive sandwiches like The Ultimate (a mac and cheese and fried onion sandwich) as well as crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.
The menu is meant to provide a look into the life and personality of O’Neal. We have to assume this applies to some of the unique culinary decisions and not titles such as “The Original Big Chicken.”
Shaq sightings have become a common occurrence since O’Neal moved to the area, and we can’t think of a better way to bump into him than being at his restaurant once a week. He also hosts an annual music festival in Fort Worth.
And if you can’t crack the first 34 spots in line, don’t sweat it. The Fort Worth location of Big Chicken is now accepting job applications. Go in there and say you want to work as many hours as you can and you’ll have a better chance of running into Shaq than anybody.
We reached out the Big Chicken for information regarding plans for other Big Chicken locations, particularly closer to Dallas. As soon as we hear something, we'll update.
Big Chicken will be located at 9755 N. Freeway and will open on Sept. 3. For more information about the opening and available jobs, visit their website.