 Shaq's Big Chicken Opening in Fort Worth in September | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Shaq's Big Chicken Sets Opening Date in Fort Worth

The first North Texas location of the fast-casual chicken chain was announced two years ago, and it's finally opening on Sept. 3. Opening day perks will be worth the wait.
August 19, 2024
Shaquille O'Neal is finally bringing his fast-casual chicken chain to North Texas.
Shaquille O'Neal is finally bringing his fast-casual chicken chain to North Texas. Courtesy of Big Chicken

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $5,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$5,500
$4,400
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After two years, the Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken has finally set a date to open its Fort Worth location.

On Sept. 3, the Las Vegas-based fast-casual chicken joint will make its North Texas debut between North Freeway and Chloe Circle, and the grand opening is looking to be well worth the wait.

The first 34 customers (in honor of O’Neal’s Lakers jersey number) will get free food and drinks at Big Chicken for a year (limited to $10 a week). Menu items will include massive sandwiches like The Ultimate (a mac and cheese and fried onion sandwich) as well as crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

The menu is meant to provide a look into the life and personality of O’Neal. We have to assume this applies to some of the unique culinary decisions and not titles such as “The Original Big Chicken.”
click to enlarge
Big Chicken is bringing Shaq-sized sandwiches to Fort Worth.
Courtesy of Big Chicken
We recommend getting in line early on opening day, and not only if you’re a chicken enthusiast. Shaq sightings have become a common occurrence since O’Neal moved to the area, and we can’t think of a better way to bump into him than being at his restaurant once a week. He also hosts an annual music festival in Fort Worth.

And if you can’t crack the first 34 spots in line, don’t sweat it. The Fort Worth location of Big Chicken is now accepting job applications. Go in there and say you want to work as many hours as you can and you’ll have a better chance of running into Shaq than anybody.

We reached out the Big Chicken for information regarding plans for other Big Chicken locations, particularly closer to Dallas. As soon as we hear something, we'll update.

Big Chicken will be located at 9755 N. Freeway and will open on Sept. 3. For more information about the opening and available jobs, visit their website.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
10 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas

Bars

10 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas

By Aaren Prody
For Over a Decade, Olive Burger Has Been Making Affordable Burger Magic

Burgers

For Over a Decade, Olive Burger Has Been Making Affordable Burger Magic

By Chris Wolfgang
London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

Coffee

London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

By Lauren Shults
We Try McDonald's New Happy Meals for Adults

Food & Drink News

We Try McDonald's New Happy Meals for Adults

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation