A True Texas Two-Step: Two Distilleries Release First Collaboration in 2022 Series

The makers of Shiner Bock have teamed up with Texas-based whiskey maker Garrison Brothers Distillery for the launch of a limited edition Barrel-Aged Doppelbock.
This collaboration is the first release in Shiner's 2022 Brewer's Pride Series, a line of five exclusive beers. The new double bock style is a 12% ABV and is crafted with premium 2-row copper and chocolate malts, as well as golding hops, then aged in the port barrels that were used to create Garrison Brothers' Guadalupe Bourbon.
"Doppelbock, known for its rich, sweet and malty notes with hints of chocolate and dark fruits, is perfect for our wet ex-port cask,” Garrison Brothers Distillery master distiller Donnis Todd said in a press release.
Garrison Brothers became known for producing the first legal bourbon whiskey in Texas in 2010. It's one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon.
This collaboration is the beginning of a series of limited-time beers that incorporate unique ingredients and original brewing techniques to create one-of-a-kind drinks for Shiner Bock fans.
"We’re thrilled to join forces with such a renowned Texas distillery for this special, limited-time brew," Shiner master brewer Jimmy Mauric said in a press release. "We hope to continue to raise the bar for our loyal Shiner fans with the one-of-a-kind offerings in our Brewer’s Pride line. Stay tuned for more exciting releases this year."
The Barrel-Aged Doppelbock is now available in 24-ounce individual bottles at a suggested retail price of $19.99 across Texas for a limited time at HEB, Kroger and Total Wine.