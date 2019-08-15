Addison Gets Another Restaurant, This One with Games

While Addison is an area densely populated with restaurants, some people have found that it is missing certain elements that would help elevate the city’s nightlife, specifically, an entertainment venue.

Sure, one can catch live musical performances at Addison Circle, but those only occur every few months. There is also the Addison Conference Centre, but who wants to rock out in a conference center?

Upon the opening of Sidecar Social, founder Brett Tipps, who also founded BoomerJack’s Grill and Bar, hopes to bring to Addison an epicenter for food, fun and live entertainment.

Sidecar Social is a 20,000-square-foot venue where patrons, according to the slogan, can “Go. All. Out.” Similar to grown-up drinking and game centers, such as Punch Bowl Social or Hero by HG Sply Co., Sidecar Social will boast a vast assortment of party games. At Sidecar, games will be free to play, as long as guests are eating or drinking. There will be no need to purchase tokens or game cards.

“Addison has forever been the eating and drinking capital up and down Belt Line (Road), and we just felt that there was a need for a venue,” Tipps says. “Sidecar Social will be very interactive. You can play these games with your friends, instead of just sitting around.”

Games will include traditional bar games, such as pingpong, darts and shuffleboard, as well as more interactive games like bocce ball and foosball, set up on a large table for eight competitors.

Sidecar Social will have cocktails, beer and wine at two bars on-site. One is a horseshoe bar with a lounge area off the main dining room. The other is a rectangular bar in the primary, two-story showroom between three 18-foot televisions.

EXPAND Burnt end nachos Kevin Marple

The rectangular bar offers quick access to the gaming area and banquettes with full views of the live music stage. At both bars, guests will have access to craft cocktails, including the elderflower paloma and the strawberry-basil bees knees. Both bars will also offer daily drink specials, including $5 craft cocktails on Tuesdays, $5 martinis on Wednesdays and half-price wine and happy hour drinks from open until 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Tipps says the kitchen will offer a “chef-driven” menu and emphasize shareable appetizers, which include ahi tuna nachos, homemade hummus, charred corn guacamole and more. Larger entrees include the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, the Akaushi ground beef burger, the chicken and waffles, hanger steak and more.

Throughout the week, Sidecar Social will showcase a variety of local acts onstage, including acoustic acts, live dance bands and DJs.

“We’ll definitely have live entertainment on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays,” Tipps says. “We’re also going to have live-band karaoke on Wednesdays.”

For those who don’t want to perform in front of a large audience, private karaoke rooms will be available upstairs.

Outside, guests will find an elevated, dog-friendly patio, as well as trees and weatherizing features to keep patrons and their dogs at more comfortable temperatures all year long. Sidecar Social will also partner with Operation Kindness, the largest no-kill shelter in North Texas. Guests can order a meal for their dogs called the doggie entrée bowl, and proceeds will benefit Operation Kindness.

“Sidecar Social is a niche,” Tipps says. “There’s nothing in this area like it. We’re here to make sure you have a good time.”

Sidecar Social is slated to open at the end of August.

Sidecar Social, 5100 Belt Line Road, #401, Addison