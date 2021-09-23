Support Us

'Sipping with Friends' Celebrates Black-Owned Beverage Businesses This Weekend

September 23, 2021 11:41AM

Demetra Harris, the founder of Sipping Black Only
Fort Worth-native and founder of Sipping Black Only, Demetra Harris, is hosting a series of events this weekend in North Texas. Sipping with Friends aims to promote Black-owned beverage brands with a variety of tastings and meet-and-greets.

Harris created Sipping Black Only, a community of thousands of Black-owned beverage enthusiasts, in November 2020. The goal of this event and others is to help beverage founders build their brands, connect to new customers and communities. Now, she’s bringing the #SipBlack experience to her hometown.

The first event, Deja Brew, starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in Fort Worth at Nessa’s Southern Delite with a tasting of Black-owned coffees, teas and waters (teacakes, fresh fruit and bagels will also be served). Earlier this year, we met Mia Moss of Black Coffee in Fort Worth, who will be one of the guests at Nessa's.

Next, guests will have the opportunity to meet Harris and Henry L. Masters Jr., founder and CEO of Sweetbeat Vodka at Sweet P Liquor in Arlington (2141 N. Collins) at noon. Masters will be doing a tasting and bottle signing for his all-natural gluten-free vodka distilled from French sugar beets. SweetBeat Vodka uses a one-of-a-kind algae filtration process.

The next event, Wine O’Clock, kicks off in Dallas at Enchantment Studios (3308 S Malcolm X Blvd.) at 6 p.m. with a tasting of Black-owned Champagnes and wines. Personal charcuterie boards will also be served.

Finally, Laughs & Libations is from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m. (and at the same facility, Enchantment Studios) with five more liquors and spirits to try.

Tickets and additional information are available at SipBlackOnly.com.
