Sizzling Spices is Plano's Newest Hidden Indian Gem

Sizzling Spices stands out as a fitting name for one of Plano’s newest Indian gems, which opened its doors on Central Expressway in Plano about four months ago.
With black linen tablecloths, this new restaurant exudes an air of fine dining.
Start with one of Sizzling Spice’s hot soups. The manchow soup topped with a scoop of crispy noodles leads well into fried Indian delicacies like the gobi lasooni, a North Indian take on fried cauliflower, or onion deep-fried in chickpea batter. Other starters like the tandoori chicken and lamb chop kebabs come baked in spicy marinades, a nod to the restaurant’s name.
Be sure to get an order of the sizzling special naan stuffed with sweet coconut shavings or the laccha paratha, a Malaysian-style bread that flakes into buttery layers upon first bite. All the bread options available in the restaurant can be dipped into their spicy curries. These curries come in chili-laced varieties such as chicken vindaloo or Andhra goat curry that perfectly complement milder options like the ratan manjusha — a dish of deep-fried potato dumplings soaked in a creamy tomato-based curry.
A pre-departure necessity is the masala Chas, a classic spiced buttermilk drink meant to cool the palate after a spicy meal. The mango lassi, a thick yogurt-based drink made of mango pulp, serves as a sweeter, yet equally refreshing, alternative.
The portions are generous and the service is friendly. Don’t be surprised if you leave with your next visit planned. We certainly did.
Sizzling Spices, 1017 N. Central Expressway, Plano. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.