Sizzling Spices is Plano's Newest Hidden Indian Gem

There's something for everybody on the expansive menu here.
December 22, 2023
The fried cauliflower appetizer comes drenched in a spicy sauce and painted bright red.
The fried cauliflower appetizer comes drenched in a spicy sauce and painted bright red.
Sizzling Spices stands out as a fitting name for one of Plano’s newest Indian gems, which opened its doors on Central Expressway in Plano about four months ago.

With black linen tablecloths, this new restaurant exudes an air of fine dining.

Start with one of Sizzling Spice’s hot soups. The manchow soup topped with a scoop of crispy noodles leads well into fried Indian delicacies like the gobi lasooni, a North Indian take on fried cauliflower, or onion deep-fried in chickpea batter. Other starters like the tandoori chicken and lamb chop kebabs come baked in spicy marinades, a nod to the restaurant’s name.
click to enlarge
The signature manchow soup comes topped with a helping of crispy noodles.
Anisha Holla

Be sure to get an order of the sizzling special naan stuffed with sweet coconut shavings or the laccha paratha, a Malaysian-style bread that flakes into buttery layers upon first bite. All the bread options available in the restaurant can be dipped into their spicy curries. These curries come in chili-laced varieties such as chicken vindaloo or Andhra goat curry that perfectly complement milder options like the ratan manjusha — a dish of deep-fried potato dumplings soaked in a creamy tomato-based curry.

click to enlarge
Potato dumplings float in a milder, cream-based gravy.
Anisha Holla
With more than 60 options of vegetable and meat-based curries, the true highlight is the restaurant’s sizzling platters. For just under $17, order the Bhatti da paneer, a colorful spectacle of grilled cottage cheese served on a hot plate. The tandoori chicken is marinated in yogurt and spices before being served on a sizzling hot platter.

A pre-departure necessity is the masala Chas, a classic spiced buttermilk drink meant to cool the palate after a spicy meal. The mango lassi, a thick yogurt-based drink made of mango pulp, serves as a sweeter, yet equally refreshing, alternative.
click to enlarge
Cleanse your palate with a sweet or salty lassi.
Anisha Holla
Even with a large group, it’s hard to make much progress on the restaurant’s vast menu; a whole page on the menu is dedicated just to desserts. We'll be back soon to try the restaurant’s famous sizzling brownie sundae, crowned with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and finished off with hot chocolate syrup.

The portions are generous and the service is friendly. Don’t be surprised if you leave with your next visit planned. We certainly did.

Sizzling Spices, 1017 N. Central Expressway, Plano. Daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way.
