Sky Blu Debuts in the Design District

Normal Clothes is made with Del Maguey Vida mezcal, charred pineapple, lemon and habanero.

If you love a good view of downtown Dallas while sipping a craft cocktail, then Sky Blu Rooftop Bar may be your next go-to.According to their website, Sky Blu will be the largest open-air hotel bar and lounge in Dallas. It sits on the ninth floor of Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center in the heart of the Design District.This place features a modern layout and chic design with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, indoor and outdoor lounges, fireplaces and plenty of seating that gives the bar a nightlife vibe.The menu includes beer, wine, classic cocktails and signature drinks like a Delayed Fight made with Tito's, grapefruit, Aperol and lime. A cocktail calledThe bar has a door policy . To gain entry they're asking guests for "Elevated chic attire; no sweatpants, cargo shorts, slides or flip flops, athletic wear or tanks tops."Further, admittance is "at the discretion of the door host and management."Sky Blu opened June 24.