Sky Blu Debuts in the Design District

According to their website, Sky Blu will be the largest open-air hotel bar and lounge in Dallas. It sits on the ninth floor of Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center in the heart of the Design District.
This place features a modern layout and chic design with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, indoor and outdoor lounges, fireplaces and plenty of seating that gives the bar a nightlife vibe.
The menu includes beer, wine, classic cocktails and signature drinks like a Delayed Fight made with Tito's, grapefruit, Aperol and lime. A cocktail called Normal Clothes is made with Del Maguey Vida mezcal, charred pineapple, lemon and habanero.
The bar has a door policy. To gain entry they're asking guests for "Elevated chic attire; no sweatpants, cargo shorts, slides or flip flops, athletic wear or tanks tops."
Further, admittance is "at the discretion of the door host and management."
Sky Blu opened June 24.
Sky Blu Rooftop Bar, 1949 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, 4 - 11 p.m. Sunday - Thursday; 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday