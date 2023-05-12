Leon's Smash Burger Pop-Up Mates Aussie Burgers With Zavala's Barbecue on Saturday

Leon's Smash Burgers is a pop-up burger stall that can be found all around Melbourne, Australia, and, for this weekend only, in Dallas.
Creator and owner Leon Catalano has long been fascinated with the goal of finding the best possible burger in America. This weekend at oomi Digital Kitchen he'll attempt to create his own best burger using Zavala's Barbecue. Not an awful idea, we'll say. G'd onya, mate.
The belle of the ball will be the Live Large, Think Big burger, made with two of Leon's smash patties, Zavala's brisket and sausage along with double American cheese, pickles and Leon's own smash sauce. Diners who aren't courting coronary disease can just get a regular double-smash burger.
The ground beef will be sourced from Evan's Meat Market, a local butcher we wrote about recently.
Tickets are $16 for the Live Large, Think Big burger. The smash burger is a more humble $12. It's best to reserve tickets online before the event.
DJ Innovate will be on hand for tunes, and Encanto Pops will sell popsicles to cool you down.
oomi Digital Kitchen is an all-digital food hall east of downtown where customers can order from multiple concepts at once.
Smashburger and Barbecue Pop-Up: noon – 3 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at oomi Digital Kitchen, 3510 Ross Ave., No. 100. Order ahead to ensure you get a burger.