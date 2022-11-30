Support Us

Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge Now Open in Trophy Club

November 30, 2022 5:00AM

A dream wall of booze on tap.
Whiskey and wine lovers have a new place to sip and savor. Social Oak Wine & Whiskey Lounge is now open in Trophy Club, with upscale décor and plenty of beverages to choose from.

This lounge offers guests the unique experience of self-serving their own drinks. No, it’s not just an open bar with bottles of booze ready to be poured like a free-for-all frat party. Social Oak uses automated pouring devices with touchscreens with which guests can select the size of their pour. With the push of a button, you can serve yourself an 18-year Dalmore Scotch or a Johnnie Walker Black.
Social Oak's interior is more dark lounge than restaurant.
Audra Tackett
Owner Vinh Le discovered automatic pouring machines while traveling.

“I fell in love with the social aspect of walking up to the machines and talking to people about the wines,” Le says. “I also loved being able to try a small pour before committing to a full glass or bottle.”

The automated machine is said to help keep bottles fresh for longer.
Step right up and help yourself.
Audra Tackett
“The machines preserve the wines by keeping oxygen out of the bottles, allowing us to provide rare selections such as high-end vintage bottles of wine by the glass,” says head sommelier Bianca Nunez. “Guests have the option of choosing from 1-ounce, 3-ounce, and 5-ounce pours, giving them the opportunity to sample wines before committing to a full glass.”

Fifty-six wines and 28 whiskeys are available by the pour, and over 200 wines can be purchased by the bottle. Signature cocktails are also on the menu, combining unique and familiar flavors. The Lychee Martini includes a puree of the lychee fruit, native to Southeast Asia. Named for Trophy Club’s neighbor to the south, the Southlake Sunrise includes lemon and mandarin vodka and peach puree. For a real show, the Classic Old Fashioned can be smoked tableside.
Social Oak has a menu of shared plates that range from charcuterie to steak.
Audra Tackett
Shared plates round out the menu, like Truffle Deviled Eggs, Wild Burgundy Escargot and Carpaccio. Chef Nga Vu created a menu of international plates with an Asian flair, inspired by her world travels. The Fresh Summer Rolls include shrimp, mango, cucumber and cilantro wrapped in rice paper. Macadamia Brussel is brussels sprouts with a ginger soy glaze and macadamia nuts. For heavier options there's pizza, steak and pasta.

Social Oak, 2230 Texas Highway 114, No. 550, Trophy Club. Sunday – Wednesday, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Thursday, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. – midnight.
