Chefs for Farmers Is Bringing in More Chefs Than Just Ours in Dallas

The temperatures are finally dropping, which means navigating the various outdoor venues in which many of Dallas’ annual festivals are held each fall won’t be insufferable.

While we're home to many food and wine festivals, one of the most anticipated is Chefs for Farmers. Every year, this weekend showcases the best food and wine in North Texas and beyond, while honoring the farmers who raise the livestock and grow the ingredients.

The event series brings in chefs from all over the country, and with Dallas being named the best restaurant city in America this year by Bon Appétit, this year’s Chefs for Farmers is set to be the biggest yet.

Coming from Kansas City, Missouri, is chef Michael Corvino, who will be representing Corvino’s Supper Club.

EXPAND Michael Corvino Chefs for Farmers

“We are basically two restaurants under one roof,” says Corvino of his namesake restaurant. “We have a large restaurant and bar. I like to think of us as modern American food. We pull ingredients and techniques from all over the world, which, to me, is very American.”

Corvino’s Supper Club has an 18-seat tasting room, where guests can enjoy 10 courses. There is also a large stage, where live music is performed every night, replicating the feel of a jazz club.

As a teenager, Corvino quickly grew to be passionate about the hospitality industry.

“It’s all I’ve ever known,” Corvino says. “I started dishwashing as my first job at around 16 and started cooking shortly after. I got more serious about it going into my early 20s, and I just kind of fell in love with the industry. It’s a very diverse industry, and to me, that’s the most powerful thing about being an owner.”

Before moving to Kansas City, Corvino lived in Dallas, where he worked at The Mansion under the tutelage of chef Bruno Davaillon. He participated in the first Chefs for Farmers event series in 2013.

“I have a connection to Dallas from working in the city, and to go after having stayed connected with that community is pretty cool,” Corvino says. “I’ve been gone six years now, and I’ve been back a few times since, and all I hear about is restaurants opening all over the place. It’s grown a lot since I left.”

While in Dallas, Corvino looks forward to seeing old friends and trying new restaurants. Specifically, he looks forward to eating at Bullion, Davaillon’s newer concept.

Justin Carlisle Chefs for Farmers

Another chef making a cross-country trek to Chefs for Farmers is chef Justin Carlisle. Carlisle is the owner of three restaurants in Milwaukee: Red Light Ramen, The Laughing Taco and Ardent. The latter of the three is a tasting menu-only restaurant.

“We don’t really have a menu, per se, to look at,” Carlisle says. “We just take reservations and then ask what your allergies and strong dislikes are, and then we create a menu around those.”

While Ardent is probably the most luxurious of the three concepts, the other two are more laid-back. The Laughing Taco is a taqueria inspired by his wife’s upbringing in Monterey, California. Red Light Ramen offers a fun, relaxing vibe, sake, three types of ramen and signature boozy slushes, such as the “post melon.”

Carlisle will be one of the hosts for the Uchiba Classic dinner as part of the Chefs for Farmers series. He looks forward to meeting new people and trying some of the best restaurants Dallas has to offer.

“I think the culture of Dallas is wonderful, but to be able to see that growth is outstanding,” Carlisle says. “Part of the Chefs for Farmers movement is connecting chefs with farmers directly, instead of having that middleman purveyor. I think this is great, especially with how many people are coming from across the country.”

Chefs for Farmers will be Nov. 1-3.