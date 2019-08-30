Count Down the Days to the State Fair with Photos of Upcoming Food Favorites

We're less than a month away from Fair Park coming alive again with the annual State Fair of Texas.

I used to cover community news, which meant finding new angles every year about the fair: the history of the parade, the voice behind Big Tex, etc. But now, I get to focus on the best part of all: the food.

Expert photographer Kathy Tran went to the Big Tex Choice Awards this past week and captured all the fried goodness there was to see (and eat). Take a look through all the photos that will inspire us to save room in our bellies before the fair even starts.

The State Fair of Texas will run Sept. 27-Oct. 20 at Fair Park in South Dallas.