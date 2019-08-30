 


The food of our 2019 State Fair of TexasEXPAND
The food of our 2019 State Fair of Texas
Kathy Tran

Count Down the Days to the State Fair with Photos of Upcoming Food Favorites

Taylor Adams | August 30, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

We're less than a month away from Fair Park coming alive again with the annual State Fair of Texas.

I used to cover community news, which meant finding new angles every year about the fair: the history of the parade, the voice behind Big Tex, etc. But now, I get to focus on the best part of all: the food.

Expert photographer Kathy Tran went to the Big Tex Choice Awards this past week and captured all the fried goodness there was to see (and eat). Take a look through all the photos that will inspire us to save room in our bellies before the fair even starts.

The State Fair of Texas will run Sept. 27-Oct. 20 at Fair Park in South Dallas.

