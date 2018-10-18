 


You're running out of time to fill up on fair food, but the State Fair of Texas has thrown you a bone in the form of longer hours this weekend.EXPAND
Kathy Tran

State Fair of Texas Extends Hours on Final Weekend to Make Up For Bad Weather

Beth Rankin | October 18, 2018 | 4:00am
The State Fair of Texas is usually open rain or shine, but this week's gnarly weather forced the fair to close early twice. To make up for lost time, the fair is extending its hours this weekend, the final weekend of its 2018 run.

Usually open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends, the fair will be open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 21, "and the Midway may stay open later if fairgoers are still enjoying the rides, games and concessions," according to a press release.

Concessions, including the Tower Building Food Court, will be open for the extended hours, too, so you've got a little extra time to eat Southern Fried Chicken Nachos and Fried Elotes. Not sure what you wanna eat? Check out this slideshow of some of the dishes available this year

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

