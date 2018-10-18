State Fair of Texas Extends Hours on Final Weekend to Make Up For Bad Weather

You're running out of time to fill up on fair food, but the State Fair of Texas has thrown you a bone in the form of longer hours this weekend.

The State Fair of Texas is usually open rain or shine, but this week's gnarly weather forced the fair to close early twice. To make up for lost time, the fair is extending its hours this weekend, the final weekend of its 2018 run.

Usually open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends, the fair will be open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 21, "and the Midway may stay open later if fairgoers are still enjoying the rides, games and concessions," according to a press release.