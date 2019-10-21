Unused Fair Food Gets a New Purpose with Local Food Pantries

The State Fair of Texas asked vendors to save their food for staff members of area shelters and pantries to pick up today.

The State Fair of Texas is showing some appreciation for the waste not/sustainability/be a good human movement in food.

As part of the State Fair Cares initiative, the fair has asked its food and beverage vendors to donate leftover food items to local food pantries and shelters in the South Dallas/Fair Park area. The fair had its last day of operation Sunday, and this morning, these area organizations are picking up donations.

EXPAND Leftover food, even fresh greens, are going to area shelters and pantries. State Fair of Texas

“We feel it’s important because we have so many people in this community who have such need, and this is an opportunity to make sure organizations that are doing the work and providing food and making sure that people have some level of continuity have some support,” says Froswa’ Booker-Drew, vice president of Community Affairs for the fair. “We don’t want to waste food, and we see this as one of many opportunities to give back.”

The participating organizations were selected based on their ability to impact the local community through food and outreach programs.