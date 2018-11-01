At Street's Fine Chicken, Nobody Bats an Eye at Fried Chicken For Breakfast

Street’s Fine Chicken has started serving brunch at its Forest Lane location, giving North Dallas an excuse to have excellent fried chicken in the morning.

If you frequent the original location on Cedar Springs, you’ll feel an immediate difference in the northern location: It’s fast casual. For some, the fact that you have to stand in line, order at a counter and receive a square with a number to display at your table may cheapen the experience.

Luckily, though, the quality of food remains the same — plus, the prices here are a bit cheaper. For example, you’re looking at $11 for the chicken and waffles on Cedar Springs and $9.95 for the same in North Dallas.

That dish is a safe one here, as this place’s staff knows how to prepare chicken.

Changing it up a bit, you can go for The Show Bird ($9.95) with Texas toast as a base for fried chicken, jalapeño gravy, fried sweet potato strings, pickled onion and an over-easy egg.

EXPAND The Show Bird Taylor Adams

The dish is good but suffers a bit because of the dry toast beneath it — maybe even French toast to add sweetness would complement well. The mound of pickled onion was a bit much and, as always, more gravy would have been a great addition.

It might have been better overall if the egg had not been cooked over-hard. A running yolk over the entire dish would make it addictive.

Really, the chicken and gravy are all you need out of this plate. The chicken is tender and perfectly seasoned with a crisp batter, and the gravy is the appropriate consistency and tasty.

EXPAND Street's biscuit sliders Taylor Adams

The biscuit sliders ($9.95) offer another big serving, one showcasing the fact that Street’s staff can execute a proper biscuit, too.

You get two biscuit sliders with a side of potatoes. It’s a lot of carbs, but the breakfast potatoes are ones you won’t be able to avoid. (On a recent visit, though, the potatoes were nearly cold while the sliders burned the mouth.)

One buttermilk biscuit has fried chicken and white wine-cream sauce. It’s a simple and delicate approach to fried chicken that we should all experience.

The other biscuit is a more basic take, with an over-easy egg, jalapeño cheddar and applewood-smoked bacon. Again, the over-easy egg came out cooked over-hard, resulting in a rather dry bite. Perhaps a flowing yolk, or even gravy, could make this one worth eating.

Street’s Fine Chicken has a solid, seven-item brunch menu worth exploring if you’re in this North Dallas neighborhood.

Street’s Fine Chicken, 5211 Forest Lane (at Inwood, North Dallas). Brunch served from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.