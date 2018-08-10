Street's Fine Chicken's New Drink Gives the Mint Julep a Limoncello Twist

"Raise your hand if you have a bottle of limoncello in your freezer," we asked in our informal poll of the office this week. Eight out of 11 hands went flying up, and they all had stories about either where they got it or when they had too much of it. Needless to say, limoncello is a universally loved intoxicant. That's why we were excited to see that Street's Fine Chicken threw some in one of their new cocktails, Sissy's Julep.

It's not too far from a traditional julep, but you'll get that quick rush of excitement that may temporarily take you back to the last time you passed that frozen bottle of limoncello around.

Sissy’s Julep ($10): Herman Marshall Bourbon, lemon juice, limoncello, mint and simple syrup



Street's Fine Chicken, 3857 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)