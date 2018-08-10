 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
This combination of limoncello and mint will make you wonder if you're at a horse race or back in Italy.EXPAND
This combination of limoncello and mint will make you wonder if you're at a horse race or back in Italy.
courtesy Brandon La Joie

Street's Fine Chicken's New Drink Gives the Mint Julep a Limoncello Twist

Susie Oszustowicz | August 10, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

"Raise your hand if you have a bottle of limoncello in your freezer," we asked in our informal poll of the office this week. Eight out of 11 hands went flying up, and they all had stories about either where they got it or when they had too much of it. Needless to say, limoncello is a universally loved intoxicant. That's why we were excited to see that Street's Fine Chicken threw some in one of their new cocktails, Sissy's Julep.

It's not too far from a traditional julep, but you'll get that quick rush of excitement that may temporarily take you back to the last time you passed that frozen bottle of limoncello around.

Related Stories

Sissy’s Julep ($10): Herman Marshall Bourbon, lemon juice, limoncello, mint and simple syrup


Street's Fine Chicken, 3857 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >