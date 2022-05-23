Roll On In While in McKinney, Where Sushi Meets Tex-Mex

In the flavor wheel of the modern culinary world, Asian and Tex-Mex may be polar opposites. While one is focused more heavily on cold and raw textures, the other finds a haven in red meat, chicken, cheese and flour tortillas. Much like everything else in the contemporary culinary scene, though, they’re mixing. And they’re mixing well.
Roll On In
recently opened in McKinney, offering sushi burritos, wonton tacos and just about everything in between.
“I didn’t want another burger place. I didn’t want another pizza place. I didn’t want something that everyone else already had,” owner Carlos Gonzalez says. The menu lives up to his wishes.
Roll On In offers a mix of Tex-Mex and sushi.
Anisha Holla
You may want to start with the wonton tacos, a shareable platter that’s served fresh with three crispy wonton shells, each stuffed with sweet teriyaki chicken, Asian slaw and a light drizzle of spicy mayonnaise. Tex-Mex concepts blend seamlessly with Asian flavors in this classic Roll On In appetizer. The tacos find some tough competition, though, with the aptly named sushi doughnut. This dish is made with a sticky rice and cream cheese mixture that is covered in tempura batter, deep-fried and topped with a mound of avocado and Asian slaw.
Another customer favorite are the crab mix rolls, which come in a spring roll wrapper generously filled with cream cheese and crab mix. A slight twist on the classic crab Rangoon, Roll On In has perhaps found a beautiful sweet spot in their ratio of filling to wrapper.
Sushi burritos can be made with a variety of proteins and rice, wrapped in a thin sheet of seaweed.
Roll On In, Carlos Gonzalez
Roll On In’s most popular creation might be the “sushi burritos,” a twist on the typical Chipotle-style burrito. The sushi burrito comes wrapped in a thin sheet of seaweed and filled with sticky rice, your choice of protein and a variety of customizable fillers, ranging from cream cheese cubes to Mexican elotes.
The menu does offer some guidance for those struggling with options. Try the Galveston, one of Gonzalez’s signature creations. Inspired by uniquely Texan flavors, the Galveston burrito comes filled with zesty shrimp, mashed avocado, elote, mango, cream cheese and wonton strips. It’s finished with a sweet soy glaze that adds a satisfying kick of umami to top everything off.
For our next trip, we'll definitely try the wonton nachos topped with teriyaki chicken and Asian slaw.
Roll On In Sushi, 7001 Custer Road, Ste. 600 (McKinney), 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Saturday.