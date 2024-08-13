 Sushi Rock in Plano Endures As a Local Family-Run Sushi Haven | Dallas Observer
Sushi Rock in Dallas Is Full of Heart, Soul and Elegance

Skillfully serving up sushi and sashimi, the family behind this local restaurant has found the sweet spot.
August 13, 2024
The grilled calamari is a house favorite.
The grilled calamari is a house favorite.

It feels like sushi restaurants are a dime a dozen in North Texas. Whereas smaller establishments with your typical assortment of nigiri, sashimi and rolls are the most common local offerings, rotating sushi bars are becoming increasingly popular. Dallas also has high-end options, like Uchi, which strive for fine-dining experiences, and still more with hibachi grills and chefs that entertain their guests with their displays of knife skills and cooking prowess.

Some, like Sushi Rock, are able to find that rare sweet spot.

We first mentioned Sushi Rock in the Observer in 2018 as a notable vote-getter for a spot on that year’s list of Dallas’ best restaurants. So, Sushi Rock is not without a loyal following and local support. After our first visit, it was easy to see how it gained the respect of some of the industry insiders behind that year’s list.
click to enlarge Whitefish carpaccio.
Whitefish carpaccio.
Miguel Vargas
Housed in an unassuming building in Plano’s Pavilion Shopping Center, Sushi Rock is easy to miss. Except for large red letters against a black background, there isn't much to draw attention to the place. But what it lacks in external frills, it makes up for in its welcoming vibe, warmth and, most importantly, food.

True to its name, the sound of rock ‘n’ roll welcomes guests as they enter. On the interior walls are displays of record sleeves and artistic depictions of rock legends.

The theme, however, is not the main draw of this establishment. Hundreds of miles from the nearest coast, Sushi Rock manages to serve good sushi in landlocked Dallas by sourcing high-quality fish worth showcasing.
click to enlarge sashimi at Sushi Rock
A beautifully presented plate of sashimi.
Miguel Vargas
As to be expected of fine sushi, most of the dishes are simple: thick slices of raw fish, either served alone or atop a ball of sushi rice. Some particularly notable offerings are the toro, uni, Japanese seabass, unagi and scallop. The squid, which has a tender bite without the all-too-common sliminess, is also brilliant. Even most of the rolls are pleasantly subtle. Although the chefs let the seafood do the talking, every dish comes to the table with a beautiful presentation that relies mainly on layers of fish and flowers.

Some of the dishes do come with additional flare. A favorite starter is the whitefish carpaccio, which sings with elegant notes of salt, citrus and truffle oil. Another flavorful entrée is the house-smoked salmon, which is playfully served in a way that matches its deliciously smokey punch.
click to enlarge Smoked slamon at sushi rock
Smoked salmon.
Smoked salmon.
The chef also offers a grill menu and noodles for those who prefer something more robustly savory. We found the shrimp tempura to be perfectly crispy, yet light, and bacon-wrapped asparagus to be the right flavor combination of rich, buttery and salty. If those are any indication, the other savory dishes, such as the basil shrimp soba, are unlikely to disappoint.

Perhaps, the most endearing draw of Sushi Rock is the family behind it. A husband-and-wife duo operate the establishment. Chef Mark typically runs the show behind the sushi bar, alongside his son, Chef Pearce. During our first visit, we were told that “mom” was preparing the sushi that night while “Dad” was catering at a country club. Having been to the restaurant multiple times now, it’s our opinion that no matter who is behind the sushi bar, it operates without missing a beat. Their sons also play their part. While Chef Pearce is often responsible for preparing sushi, his brother is frequently in the front waiting on guests and proudly praising the culinary brilliance of his family. He gave a glowing recommendation of the sticky pudding — his brother’s recipe — which is undoubtedly worth saving room for.

If it is true that the best food is made with love, then we’d guess familial love is the key behind every heavenly bite at Sushi Rock.

Sushi Rock, 7601 Campbell Road, Suite 700. Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5 – 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 10:30 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
