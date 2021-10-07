Support Us

First Look: Sylvan Avenue Tavern Has Great Views, Huge Burgers and Sporty Vibes

October 7, 2021 4:00AM

The Black and Bleu Burger is a half-pound patty topped with bacon jam and bleu cheese
The Black and Bleu Burger is a half-pound patty topped with bacon jam and bleu cheese Lauren Drewes Daniels/Twitter
Sylvan Avenue Tavern recently opened at the mixed-use development Sylvan Thirty. It's a sister bar of Bryan Street Tavern (owned by the same group) and sits above TEN Ramen. There’s an elevator to cart you up to the second-floor spot or you can race your date up the stairs.

The space used to be a yoga studio and has some lingering “om” vibes in the air. Windows surround the dining room; sunlight bounces off the honey-toned tables and chairs. A treetop-level view of the old Belmont Hotel is quite nice. On the flip side is a balcony with some tables with views of the large Marge bridge and a bit of downtown (photo at bottom). 
click to enlarge Who knew an old yoga studio would make such an awesome space for a bar. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
Who knew an old yoga studio would make such an awesome space for a bar.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
There are two pool tables, a Golden Tee Golf game and a few other games opposite the dining room on the other side of the bar. TVs are hung throughout and TouchTunes, a personal favorite, allows guests to be the DJ. It’s turned up enough that your money is well spent, but not overwhelming that you can’t talk over it.
click to enlarge One side has mostly tables and chairs, the other pool tables and games. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
One side has mostly tables and chairs, the other pool tables and games.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The menu has a few staple carryovers from Byran Street, like The Lou pizza with Jimmy’s sausage and pepperoni, and Waylon’s Special with Jimmy’s spicy sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon.
click to enlarge There's bacon jam in the bottom of those little egg bowls. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
There's bacon jam in the bottom of those little egg bowls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
A usual-suspect lineup of appetizers is bolstered by a few interesting dishes like “Not your gas station pork rinds,” Tito’s fried jalapeños and a red pepper hummus claiming to be the best in Dallas. We started with the West Dallas deviled eggs that have little dollops of bacon jam nestled under a mound of whipped yolk. They’re a divine adaption of bacon and eggs.
click to enlarge The Black and Bleu Burger is a half-pound patty topped with bacon jam and bleu cheese - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS/TWITTER
The Black and Bleu Burger is a half-pound patty topped with bacon jam and bleu cheese
Lauren Drewes Daniels/Twitter
But burgers reign here, each made with a half-pound of prime beef. We shared a Black and Bleu ($14.50) that came with blue cheese, garlic aioli and more bacon jam. We’re not here to tell you how to eat a burger, but this is a beautiful plate of meat, cheese and bacon that is a satisfying meal without the bun. All their burgers are served with skinny fries. The Wake And Bake has fried jalapeños, chipotle mayo, applewood smoked bacon, Cheese Whiz and a fried egg. I know, right?

The menu has other points of interest that make us want to return soon. Like pasta dishes (a radiatori bolognese) and desserts, like Alex’s lemon icebox pie and a Bayou Chocolate Goo pie.

The bar has a full lineup of booze and local drafts beers on tap, plus Yuengling.

Sylvan Avenue Tavern is a nice addition to Sylvan Thirty; a neighborhood bar with some "om," a great kitchen in a pleasant space with a cool view. With parking.

Party tip: visit their Facebook page for a BOGO burger offer through Oct. 31. That's like four meals.
click to enlarge The balcony at SAT. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
The balcony at SAT.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Sylvan Avenue Tavern, 1888 Sylvan Ave., Suite F250 (second floor above TEN Ramen), 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

