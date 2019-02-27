 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
The Union Dallas is about to get a whole lot more margaritas.EXPAND
The Union Dallas is about to get a whole lot more margaritas.
courtesy TacoLingo

TacoLingo Promises 'Badass Tacos, Pitchers of Margaritas and DJing Bartenders' in Uptown

Beth Rankin | February 27, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The Union Dallas, a new luxury live/work/play development in Uptown, is bringing several restaurants to the neighborhood.

The Henry opened a couple weeks ago, joining Italian restaurant North Italia. A sushi restaurant called Minami is forthcoming, and the development will be anchored by a Tom Thumb Grab-and-Go. Also coming soon: TacoLingo, home of "badass tacos, pitchers of margaritas with DJ'ing bartenders," says Stan Rodrigues, culinary director for Reach Restaurant Group, also behind Pie Tap, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina and Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen.

Described in marketing materials as "music-forward" with "inventive cocktails and internationally inspired fare," TacoLingo will serve dishes like ceviche, fajita boards and "8-10 badass tacos," Rodrigues says. Humberto Lira has been tapped as chef de cuisine.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

The bar, under Beverage Director Andrew Stofko, will have eight local beers and a classic margarita on tap, a wine menu and a menu of agave- and whiskey-based cocktails. This being Uptown (and tacos), expect margaritas to take center stage.

Bartenders will serve as DJs, which could yield an ... eclectic mix for this new taco spot, set to open sometime in the next few weeks.

The Union Dallas, 2300 N. Field St. (Uptown)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: