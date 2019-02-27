TacoLingo Promises 'Badass Tacos, Pitchers of Margaritas and DJing Bartenders' in Uptown

The Union Dallas is about to get a whole lot more margaritas.

The Union Dallas, a new luxury live/work/play development in Uptown, is bringing several restaurants to the neighborhood.

The Henry opened a couple weeks ago, joining Italian restaurant North Italia. A sushi restaurant called Minami is forthcoming, and the development will be anchored by a Tom Thumb Grab-and-Go. Also coming soon: TacoLingo, home of "badass tacos, pitchers of margaritas with DJ'ing bartenders," says Stan Rodrigues, culinary director for Reach Restaurant Group, also behind Pie Tap, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina and Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen.

Described in marketing materials as "music-forward" with "inventive cocktails and internationally inspired fare," TacoLingo will serve dishes like ceviche, fajita boards and "8-10 badass tacos," Rodrigues says. Humberto Lira has been tapped as chef de cuisine.