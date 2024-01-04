Tahn Thai is McKinney's New Sanctuary for Thai Food

Comforting space meets comfort food at Tahn Thai, a McKinney restaurant that’s quickly gained traction since opening in May 2023. The restaurant combines generous portions, a relaxing atmosphere and bold flavors under one roof.
Thai beef jerky is an interesting take on the usual American snack. Beef is marinated in Thai spices and served with a side of glutinous sticky rice, while uniquely Thai renditions of chicken wings and dumplings add to the deep-fried goodness.
Tahn Thai's salad selection similarly boasts a variety of fresh, vibrant options. The signature Tahn Thai salad made with cucumber, carrot and bell peppers tossed in peanut dressing is a simple and refreshing option, and others like the larb — a spicy mixture of minced chicken — or the papaya salad in a Thai vinaigrette cater to the more adventurous palate.
Options of glass, rice, wide or even potato noodles suit even the pickiest of noodle lovers. Tahn Thai’s signature dish comes with spicy basil noodles, a house specialty that’s bathed in a dark soy sauce and freshly wilted basil.
Use a plate of mango sticky rice as an excuse to linger a little longer in the home-like dining space, adorned with festive decor and leaf-patterned walls.
Tahn Thai, 5200 W. Stacy Road, McKinney. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4–9:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.