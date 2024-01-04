 Tahn Thai is New Sanctuary for Thai Food North of Dallas | Dallas Observer
Tahn Thai is McKinney's New Sanctuary for Thai Food

We recently checked out the comforts of Tahn Thai.
January 4, 2024
Pad Thai and Pad Kee Mao are two classics on the menu.
Pad Thai and Pad Kee Mao are two classics on the menu. Anisha Holla
Comforting space meets comfort food at Tahn Thai, a McKinney restaurant that’s quickly gained traction since opening in May 2023. The restaurant combines generous portions, a relaxing atmosphere and bold flavors under one roof.
A comforting dining space invites guests to lounge around.
Anisha Holla
Start with classics like the summer roll — chewy rice paper wrapped around vermicelli noodles and julienned vegetables — or its deep-fried spring roll sibling, which flaunts a crispy golden exterior and a side of sweet chili sauce.

Thai beef jerky is an interesting take on the usual American snack. Beef is marinated in Thai spices and served with a side of glutinous sticky rice, while uniquely Thai renditions of chicken wings and dumplings add to the deep-fried goodness.

Tahn Thai's salad selection similarly boasts a variety of fresh, vibrant options. The signature Tahn Thai salad made with cucumber, carrot and bell peppers tossed in peanut dressing is a simple and refreshing option, and others like the larb — a spicy mixture of minced chicken — or the papaya salad in a Thai vinaigrette cater to the more adventurous palate.
Feast on a plate of the signature basil noodles.
Anisha Holla
The menu includes a range of classic curries and noodles, presenting a rainbow of colors and flavors. Red, green, yellow and even pineapple curries are all served with a scoop of fragrant white rice. Pad Thai has a spicy tamarind dressing and the pad kee mao is a flavorful stir-fry crafted from fried egg, vegetables and basil in a dark-soy sauce.

Options of glass, rice, wide or even potato noodles suit even the pickiest of noodle lovers. Tahn Thai’s signature dish comes with spicy basil noodles, a house specialty that’s bathed in a dark soy sauce and freshly wilted basil.
Pad thai comes stir-fried in a tangy tamarind sauce.
Anisha Holla
Dropping winter temperatures offer the optimal time to enjoy a bowl of khao soi, a crispy noodle soup drenched in curry broth, or tom kha, with a tangy coconut-lemongrass broth. Pair the soup with any of the restaurant’s stir-fries, ranging from the peanut chicken, a medley of grilled chicken drenched in tangy peanut sauce, to the spicier black pepper beef, cooked in a house-made slurry of black pepper.

Use a plate of mango sticky rice as an excuse to linger a little longer in the home-like dining space, adorned with festive decor and leaf-patterned walls.

Tahn Thai, 5200 W. Stacy Road, McKinney. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4–9:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
