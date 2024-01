Tahn Thai is McKinney's New Sanctuary for Thai Food

click to enlarge A comforting dining space invites guests to lounge around. Anisha Holla

Feast on a plate of the signature basil noodles. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Pad thai comes stir-fried in a tangy tamarind sauce. Anisha Holla

Comforting space meets comfort food at Tahn Thai , a McKinney restaurant that’s quickly gained traction since opening in May 2023. The restaurant combines generous portions, a relaxing atmosphere and bold flavors under one roof.Start with classics like the summer roll — chewy rice paper wrapped around vermicelli noodles and julienned vegetables — or its deep-fried spring roll sibling, which flaunts a crispy golden exterior and a side of sweet chili sauce.Thai beef jerky is an interesting take on the usual American snack. Beef is marinated in Thai spices and served with a side of glutinous sticky rice, while uniquely Thai renditions of chicken wings and dumplings add to the deep-fried goodness.Tahn Thai's salad selection similarly boasts a variety of fresh, vibrant options. The signature Tahn Thai salad made with cucumber, carrot and bell peppers tossed in peanut dressing is a simple and refreshing option, and others like the larb — a spicy mixture of minced chicken — or the papaya salad in a Thai vinaigrette cater to the more adventurous palate.The menu includes a range of classic curries and noodles, presenting a rainbow of colors and flavors. Red, green, yellow and even pineapple curries are all served with a scoop of fragrant white rice. Pad Thai has a spicy tamarind dressing and the pad kee mao is a flavorful stir-fry crafted from fried egg, vegetables and basil in a dark-soy sauce.Options of glass, rice, wide or even potato noodles suit even the pickiest of noodle lovers. Tahn Thai’s signature dish comes with spicy basil noodles, a house specialty that’s bathed in a dark soy sauce and freshly wilted basil.Dropping winter temperatures offer the optimal time to enjoy a bowl of khao soi, a crispy noodle soup drenched in curry broth, or tom kha, with a tangy coconut-lemongrass broth. Pair the soup with any of the restaurant’s stir-fries, ranging from the peanut chicken, a medley of grilled chicken drenched in tangy peanut sauce, to the spicier black pepper beef, cooked in a house-made slurry of black pepper.Use a plate of mango sticky rice as an excuse to linger a little longer in the home-like dining space, adorned with festive decor and leaf-patterned walls.