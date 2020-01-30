Take a Journey of Self-Discovery When You Build Your Own Old-Fashioned at Cut & Bourbon

The character Joe Fox said it best in You've Got Mail — places that make us define our "favorite" version of something give us the chance to define ourselves. They allow "people who don't know what the hell they're doing or who on earth they are can, for only $2.95, get not just a cup of coffee but an absolutely defining sense of self."

Cut & Bourbon, the restaurant inside the new Live! by Loews in Arlington, is giving us the chance to define ourselves through our Old-Fashioned order. With more than 70 options, including various spirits beyond bourbon, you get to play around with different flavor profiles to make your perfect Old-Fashioned.

If you're feeling timid, keep it traditional with bourbon, simple syrup and an orange. If you're adventurous, go for a mezcal, Cointreau, Campari and amaro option. If you're not sure, just have a chat with the bartender and he/she can be your spirit guide on your trip to self-discovery.

Prices for these cocktails vary. courtesy Cut & Bourbon

Maybe your perfect Old-Fashioned can be the new Enneagram. At least ordering your OF at Cut & Bourbon takes less time than the full personality test.

Cut & Bourbon, 1600 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington