Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Dessert

Tall Orders for Shortbread: Le Gourmet 10th Anniversary and Williams-Sonoma Partnership

May 18, 2022 4:00AM

Some Williams-Sonoma cookies are locally made.
Some Williams-Sonoma cookies are locally made. Becky Nelson
Local baker Le Gourmet Baking in Dallas is celebrating 10 years in business and a new partnership with the high-end cooking line Williams-Sonoma. It's dedicated solely to mastering the shortbread cookie, and owner Becky Nelson is expanding the reach of her treats beyond the Dallas area through online orders with Williams-Sonoma.

“It’s the kind of cookie you can eat every day. And I do eat it every day,” said Nelson on the phone. “I literally never get tired of it.”
click to enlarge Becky Nelson has been baking these shortbread cookies for 10 years now. - KRISTINA FANELLI, KOI IMAGES AND EVENTS
Becky Nelson has been baking these shortbread cookies for 10 years now.
Kristina Fanelli, Koi Images and Events


Shortbread offers a richness and subtler sweetness without the sugar content of other cookie recipes that can be overbearing. Nelson likes a soft, chewy cookie that melts in the mouth, so she rolls her dough out thick for a fluffier consistency that crumbles like cake. She loves that the sturdiness of the shortbread lets her flex her flair for the artistic with her decorative skills. It’s the personalized touch to the glazes and decorations that makes Nelson’s treats special.

Founded in 2012, Le Gourmet Baking has since been featured in the Neiman Marcus holiday catalog, which helped Nelson get the notice of Williams-Sonoma. It’s a drop-ship style partnership, meaning that all the orders through the Williams-Sonoma website are still made in Nelson’s kitchen, by her hand and her recipe. She wants to maintain the authenticity and quality of her scratch-made cookies, so every customer gets the same homemade taste as if they picked them up in a store.

Nelson is excited to introduce new flavors to the menu. Soon, customers can look forward to lemon shortbreads and filled shortbreads, among others, all rooted in the recipe that has allowed her baking business to thrive for a decade.

Visit her website legourmetbaking.com to grab your cookies or find them on Williams-Sonoma's site.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation