Taste of Addison Returns June 3-4 for 39th Year

For almost four decades, Taste Addison Food and Music Festival has been an OG North Texas food event. It returns to Addison Circle Park June 3 and 4 with more than two dozen Addison restaurants and food trucks. Sean Paul, the Jamaican dancehall rapper, headlines Friday, June 3, with Living Colour and Candle Box opening for Stone Temple the next night.
“Addison is home to more than 200 restaurants, and we love that we get to highlight them during Taste Addison,” said Jasmine Lee, Addison’s director of special events. “Each of the restaurants at Taste Addison brings a different flavor to the festival, which makes it appetizing for our diverse culture.”
Come for old favorites like Nate’s Seafood, which has been at the festival since its opening in 1993, serving up all things Southern like fried pickles, boiled crawfish and popcorn shrimp. Get a taste of the tropics with newcomers Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill; try their Spam musubi, Hawaiian chicken and Dole whip.
Other newcomers to the festival include The Hub/Ron’s Place, The Melting Pot, Cantina Laredo, Sanabel’s Mediterranean Grill, Thai Orchid and Palmas Brasil.
Get boozy with complimentary wine, beer and spirit samplings from 6–9 p.m. Friday and 2–7 p.m. on Saturday. The Garden section of Taste Addison will have sips from Cupcake Vineyards, Buzzballz wine-based cocktails and Four Corners Brewing. Or hit The Grove for specialty mixed drinks, Frankly Organic Vodka and Lockwood Distilling Co.
The Family Fun Lawn will have crafts, an interactive petting zoo and carnival games.
General admission tickets are $15 each for those 13 years and older, $5 for kids 6 to 12, and kids 5 and younger get in free. VIP tickets are $50 and include two beverage tokens, two Taste Bite vouchers for any booth and access to a stage viewing deck and a VIP air-conditioned lounge. VIP-plus includes a special parking entrance.
Food is extra, however, all entrées are under $10 and all booths will also have Taste Bites for $3 or less.
Tickets are on sale now through Taste of Addison.
Don’t forget to bring old Tasty Bucks as they never expire.