Team USA Broadcast on Tuesday to Include Live Shots of The Echo Lounge in Dallas

When Team USA laces up their boots to hit the pitch (yeah, we watched Ted Lasso) to play Iran at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a local bar will be featured during the broadcast. Ike Richman with Echo Lounge and Music Hall told the Observer that the 1,000-capacity club in the Design District will be a part of the broadcast, with live shots of the watch party.
The Echo Lounge and Music Hall is mostly a live music venue and a partnership between Live Nation, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks. The spot is hosting free Team USA watch parties throughout the World Cup, as we mentioned in our guide to bars to watch matches.
The doors at Echo will open at noon Tuesday and everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Echo Lounge has a 20-foot drop-down screen along with TVs around the venue. All the bars throughout the venue will be open; food options will include smash burgers, tenders, chicken and waffles, tacos and more.
Richman says they're hoping to pack the place. Because who wants live shots of an empty bar in Dallas? Don't be like that, Dallas. Show them we're a real soccer city even at 1 p.m. on a Tuesday.
The Echo Lounge and Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway