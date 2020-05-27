Dallas Doing Good: Tests, Masks and Sustenance

While some restaurants may have reopened to 50% capacity this past weekend, others are opting to remain closed until the coronavirus is under control. Still, closed or open, many restaurants are choosing to give back to the community during this time. Here are a few:

Pollo Campero 1703 N. Cockrell Hill Road (West Dallas)



Tuesday, Pollo Campero provided 2,000 meals and 2,000 masks to anyone who showed up at the restaurant. They also provided free COVID-19 tests through Wellhealth.

El Fenix Multiple locations



The century-old Mexican staple has given to multiple organizations since the pandemic began. They’ve been offering Feeding Texas Families meal packs so guests can purchase them for a family in need. These packs have fed more than 300 people at CASA. El Fenix has also provided meals for families at the Ronald McDonald House in Dallas and for workers at Parkland Hospital.

TX Whiskey 4250 Mitchell Blvd., Fort Worth



At Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., whiskey production has temporarily transitioned to sanitizer production. The distillery is continuing to produce 1,000 gallons every week and provide it to first responders and government officials, primarily the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Like so many others, The Rustic is delivering meals to hospital workers. courtesy the Rustic

Asian Mint Multiple locations



Chef Nikky Phinyawatana has always been on a mission “to feed souls,” and now more than ever, this is her focus. The restaurant is participating in the Comfort Food Package Program (partnered by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, the Texas network of Family and Youth Success Programs, Favor Delivery and the Texas Restaurant Association) to provide meal packages to at-risk children and families in need.

The Rustic 3656 Howell St. (Uptown)



Every week, The Rustic is delivering their hot chicken and cheese sandwiches to hospital workers. They are also collecting thank-you cards to deliver to hospital workers to lift their spirits during this time. If interested, you may mail a thank-you card to The Rustic, or deliver it in person.