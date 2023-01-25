Support Us

Texas DMV Rejects 'Vulgar' PETA License Plate

January 25, 2023 8:35AM

Nine out of 10 chickens approve of the tofu license plate.
Well. See. Let's do it this way: Imagine driving along the highway at a smooth 82 mph on a sunny afternoon with the kids when you roll up to another car and your adorable fifth grader says, "Love to ... " and their eighth-grade sibling chimes in "f*ck you."

And, that PETA, is why your "LVTOFU" license plate was rejected by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

The letters were supposed to be an affirmation of the soybean-based protein, tofu, PETA explained in a press release. Genius touch of marketing, PETA. Tip o' our vegan hat.

A spokesperson at the DMV says the request was rejected because it contains a common acronym for a vulgar term. There are codes, after all, for traversing our state roads and highways. Texas Administrative Code title 43, part 10, chapter 217, subchapter B stipulates the department will not issue any license plate containing a personalized alphanumeric pattern that is "vulgar, directly or indirectly (defined as profane, swear or curse words)."

Catie Cryar, the media relations manager for PETA, applied for the soybean-loving plates. PETA says a similar license plate was approved in Maine, but Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia have all turned down requests.

“The Texas DMV has the opportunity here to start driving positive change for animals who suffer daily for nothing more than a fleeting taste of their flesh,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk says in a statement.

See what they did there? "Driving" positive change for animals.

PETA points out that tofu is not only cheaper than meat but is also packed with protein and contains no cholesterol and has many other health benefits. Adding in the release that "every person who might have been inspired to go vegan by the “LVTOFU” message on Cryar’s license plate would have saved nearly 200 animals every year and dramatically shrunk their own carbon footprint."

How about H8STK?

Cryar has submitted an appeal to the Texas DMV. 
