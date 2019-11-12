 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Pecan pie with a cinnamon roll crust
Pecan pie with a cinnamon roll crust
The Ranch at Las Colinas

Get Outside the Normal Pie Pan This Thanksgiving with These November Specials

Alex Gonzalez | November 12, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Thanksgiving is just weeks away, and with Dallas having been named Restaurant City of the Year by Bon Appétit magazine, we certainly have a lot to be thankful for.

As one can expect, many restaurants will be offering their own Thanksgiving specials.

While you won’t be hard-pressed to find the signature turkey day fixings, some restaurants will offer items to keep you feeling thankful to live in a unique food city this month.

Related Stories

The clusterpluck pizzaEXPAND
The clusterpluck pizza
Tutta's Pizza

The Clusterpluck


A pizza pie with mashed potatoes, turkey, gravy, cheddar cheese and dried cranberries. Available through Thanksgiving, $22.

Tutta’s Pizza, 1710 N. Record St., Suite 110 (West End)

The Gobbler


A slider with a turkey patty, cornbread dressing, gravy and cranberry-jalapeño-pecan relish, topped with a piece of pecan pie. Available through Thanksgiving, $4.

Easy Slider, 2701 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

A Turducken dog from Dog HausEXPAND
A Turducken dog from Dog Haus
Dog Haus

Turducken


A hot dog containing a turducken sausage with turkey gravy, slaw and crispy fried onions; each haus dog comes sandwiched between soft, warm King’s Hawaiian rolls. Available through the end of November, $9 (for each turducken purchase, Dog Haus will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry).

Dog Haus, 744 S. Central Expressway, Suite 210, Richardson

R&D Thanksgiving Pizza


A pizza with a mashed potato base topped with gravy, turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and squash. Available through Thanksgiving, $17.

Taverna Rossa, 4005 Preston Road, Suite 512, Plano

Pecan Pie with a Cinnamon Roll Crust


A nine-inch pecan pie encased in a gooey, frosty cinnamon roll crust, filled with local pecans and a side of Texas caramel sauce. Available through Dec. 24, $45 (must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance).

The Ranch at Las Colinas, 857 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >