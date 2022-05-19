The 10 Best Foodie Finds Around Dallas, May 19-22

click to enlarge Mutts Canine Cantina hosts National Rescue Dog Day events with Camp Gladiator on Saturday. Lauren Hawkins

Summer is almost here, and for those of us working on our summer bods, that means becoming more active. We’ve got rock climbing and beer, cycling and beer, and yoga and — you guessed it — beer. Looking to move indoors? Ill Minster is bringing in the Caped Crusader for a Batman pop-up. Here are 10 foodie finds to fill your weekend:Movement Climbing Gym The Hill is partnering with Civil Pour this Thursday for Boulders and Beers. The event starts at 6 p.m. for an hour of climbing at Movement’s 37,000-square-foot climbing facility. Afterward, participants will walk over to Civil Pour for beers and trivia. There is no reservation required.Ilegal Mezcal is on a traveling tour, and lucky for us they are stopping in DFW this weekend. The pop-up at Tulips FTW will have food, Ilegal cocktails curated by Las Perlas, a tattoo artist on-site doing free flash tattoos, DJs and a performance by the band SUSU. There are no reservations required.The Eastside Taco Ride is back for the first time since the pandemic started. The ride starts at White Rock Alehouse and leaves at 11 a.m. The ride is 8 miles to a new taco join on the Trinity Strand Trail. After tacos at noon, everyone will meet back at the brewery for a post-ride beer around 1:30 or 2 p.m.This weekend, Wild Acre Brewing Co. is partnering with Presbyterian Night Shelter, a homeless services provider in Tarrant County that serves 700 unhoused women, men, and children every night. Bring men's or women's undergarments in new condition to get your first Wild Acre pint for $0.50. Those who bring multiple items to donate will get a $10 off coupon to the Wild Acre Camp Bowie restaurant location.This Saturday, MUTTS is celebrating fur family members by spotlighting dogs who need a forever home and hosting National Rescue Dog Day events with Camp Gladiator. There will be activities, brunch and adoptable dogs all day long. At 11 a.m., both dogs and their human friends can attend a workout class hosted by Camp Gladiator, followed by brunch and an SPCA of Texas afterparty. Activities are free, but donations are encouraged.False Idol is turning 2, and this weekend’s celebration is certainly worthy of the cause. General admission tickets are $40 and include a taster cup, beer card, and access to 30+ beers, four of which will be released in anniversary-themed cans. There will be a DJ from 12 to 3 p.m. and mariachis from 3 to 5 p.m. Food will be provided by Daddy B’s Food Truck and Godspeed BBQ. Various VIP tickets are also available.Four Corners Brewing Co. presents The Fort Worth Fried Chicken & Craft Beer Fest this weekend at Panther Island Pavilion. The event boasts fried chicken from eight Fort Worth restaurants, beer tastings from Four Corners Brewing Co., wine and spirits, vendors and entertainment from noon to 5 p.m. Passes include fried chicken at all of the restaurants and six 4-ounce tastings of Four Corners brews for $45. Guests can also participate in the Colonel Sanders costume contest that kicks off at 2 p.m. with a $250 cash prize.Looking to do something active with your Sunday morning? Oak Highlands Brewery is hosting yoga instructor Angela Warner for a one-hour yoga class followed by a free Oak Highlands beer. The class is $20 and is open to all levels.Wheel to Survive is partnering with Peticolas Brewing Company this weekend for a bike ride and beer event. There will be a 45-minute ride to beat ovarian cancer, then participants will head inside for a glass of Peticolas beer. The $10 registration fee includes a reserved bike, registration to the 10th Annual Wheel to Survive Dallas event, and one beer on Peticolas.Ill Minster is bringing The Dark Knight to Dallas with a Gotham-themed pop-up. With Batman movies every Monday and free trivia every Wednesday, themed drinks and plenty of photo ops, DC fans of all kinds will be batty for this villainous pop-up. Featured drinks include The Cat’s Meow, S*** Faced Two-Face and a $5 shot wheel.