What in the World Is a Bubble Lounge?

The decorations have a Champagne theme, of course.

Oh, Adolphus, you can’t let the holidays slip by without decorating your historic hotel to the max and hosting something called a “bubble lounge,” can you?

Perrier-Jouet is taking over the French Room Bar there throughout the month, giving us so much festive decoration and a special Champagne and cocktail menu for the season.

The French Room Bar is a lovely space. Dark walls and what feels like random art alongside a fireplace mantle original to the hotel create a space that makes you feel fancy. Nay, a bit bougie.

And for Christmas, it’s decked out in cheer. Overzealous but classy, of course. The whole thing has tones appropriate for sipping Champagne, too.

It’s the French Room Bar, so drinks aren’t cheap. But they’re well made (even if we wish the pours were a little more generous).

EXPAND Did you know that fireplace is original to the historic hotel? The Adolphus

The North Star has house-made blood arancello, lemon, Perrier-Jouet grand brut ($20); the Good Tidings has Martell vs. Lemon, sugar and more grand brut ($18); Deck the Halls has Plymouth, Ramazotti, Quince and grand brut ($18); and the Merry and Bright has Perrier-Jouet blason rose, sugar and bitters ($20).

It seems this may be a decent enough place to drop by for a drink this holiday season. Even if while we write this it’s 70 degrees outside, it should feel like December in there.

The French Room Bar at the Adolphus, 1321 Commerce St. (downtown). Open 5:30-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.