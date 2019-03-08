The Baddie Brunch: Empowering Women One Bite at a Time

In Dallas, the weekend is all about brunch, which is usually filled with eggs, bottomless booze and bacon. Then you have the other Saturday/Sunday staple, women’s empowerment events, which, for better or worse, have taken on a life of their own. Sydney Chandler is mixing the two in an effort to create an environment for working women to gather, laugh and network in an unassuming space with a side of inspiration, hold the cliché. Insert: the Baddie Brunch.

First things first, what makes a woman a baddie?

“Baddie, to me, is the way you connect with other women,” Chandler says. “As black women, we can be protective of spaces and be very loyal to our own circles. But being able to mesh well with other groups is an important part of being a baddie.