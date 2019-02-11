The Best Bites From the Morning After, Dallas' Annual Brunch Fest

On Saturday morning, nearly 2,500 people converged on Dallas Farmers Market for the third annual brunch fest the Morning After, bringing dozens of Dallas restaurants together to celebrate all things brunch. It was a cold, blustery day — Did we spot a little snow flurry, or had we just had one too many bloodys from the bloody mary bar? — but that didn't stop thousands of Dallasites from grubbing down on brunch dishes ranging from breakfast tacos to chicken and waffles. There was a ton of food, far more than any one person could eat in a single brunch outing, but that didn't stop us from trying.

This year's people's choice winner, Taqueria Taxco, went above and beyond by serving not just one dish, but several: chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, huevos a la Mexicana and trompo and barbacoa tacos. Now that's commitment.

