The Perfect $7 Happy Hour Burger Lives in an Arepa at Shoals

Thirty minutes after opening, it’s a calm afternoon for chef Matt Smith. He’s chopping, marking notes in a booklet. The plancha grill ignites, followed by the rush of spattering oil like a burst of phone static. He’s got a window of time for research and development in the tiny solo kitchen, which means he gets to play around with the menu. He’s testing a lomo saltado dish next, which means frying potatoes. First, he’s tackling the order that was walked over: his brand-new cheeseburger, made with melted cheddar, chopped and hot-crunchy giardiniera and a fried egg framed with the thin corn shell of an arepa.

The burger shows up with hard-seared potatoes that have a crunchy skin. Those potatoes are eye-openers, hanging out with pickled red onions and a shut-up-I’m-eating chimichurri-meets-mayo sauce. It might be one of the most startling happy hour deals in the city: Seven bucks gets you a patty that’s beach paperback-thick. It’s Angus beef with a crackly layer of sear, and it’s seasoned, big and clear, with only salt and pepper. Egg runneth over.

The arepa, thin and bright as a last-minute birthday card, has a finely crusty outer layer. Smith labors over the cornmeal from scratch — very fine cornmeal, a little water and salt punished into a batter-like mixture, then wheeled out and hard fried in a good amount of oil — and they show up steaming. They’re crunchy-thin enough that it’s possible to create a disappearing illusion when you rotate them around.