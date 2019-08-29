The Clover Club’s Clover Club Joins the Classics Club

The Clover Club is not only named after a classic cocktail with a fun backstory, but they're making the classic cocktail beautifully. The new jazz club's namesake, the Clover Club, is being shaken (vigorously) behind their bar, and we don't want them to change a damn thing about it.

The Clover Club cocktail was originally seen in the late 1800s and early 1900s and originated from a group of gentlemen in Philadelphia who met at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel. Guess what they called themselves? The Clover Club. And so it began.

Luckily our hometown version of The Clover Club lets more than well-to-do gents in, because how fun would a jazz dinner show without any ladies really be?

The traditional cocktail is gin, raspberry and egg white. When the cocktail recipe made its way to New York, dry vermouth was added. Our local boys make it the Philadelphia way, and we kind of love it.

Clover Club ($14): Greenhouse gin, lemon, raspberry syrup, egg white



The Clover Club, 2404 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 400 (Uptown). cloverclubdallas.com