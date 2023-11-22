A Look at the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day Menu and Where to Find Each Item

The stadium welcomes some 90,000 fans to the traditional Thanksgiving Day game. They expect to serve 13,515 pounds of turkey; 16,320 pounds of Cowboys Mac n Cheese; 5,410 pounds of ham; 212 gallons of heavy whipping cream; 252 gallons of cranberry sauce; 2,680 pounds of potatoes; 310 pounds of gravy; 2,340 pounds of sweet potatoes.
Legends Hospitality will also serve 260 pounds of fresh produce from the WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College. This partnership between the southern Dallas college and Legends Hospitality began in 2009; every year since the folks at Paul Quinn have harvested organic produce from their campus farm (once a football field) for the Thanksgiving Game Day menu and for other games.
Here's a highlight reel of the special turkey options for the game:
The Thanksgiving Roll
A properly fried wonton is an all-purpose vehicle for food. The Cowboys seem to agree as they're serving the traditional Thanksgiving Day plate — dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and turkey — egg roll-style. Naturally, it comes with a side of turkey gravy for dipping.
Where to find it: Main Club North, Main Club South, Crisp M218, Crisp M243, Crisp U409, Crisp U439
The Thanksgiving Sandwich
The Cowboys also really love mac n cheese — it is prominent in all the special menus here. This year they're stuffing it onto a sandwich along with cranberry sauce, smoked turkey, dressing, green beans and turkey gravy — all on a large brioche roll. (Photo at top.)
Where to find: Main Club North Sandwich Carts MSC208, Main Club South Sandwich Carts MSC232
The Thanksgiving Bowl
The Thanksgiving Bowl isn't a college game with a parade, but rather turkey dressing, mac n cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy and fresh cranberry sauce in a bowl. Question: do you mix it all together or keep everything in its own micro-compartment?
Where to find: Main Club Bent Buckles (MBB208 & MBB232), Main Club Sandwich Carts (MSC208 & MSC232), Silver Club Bent Buckles (SBBN & SBBS), Upper Concourse Bent Buckle Carts (UBB410 & UBB450), Upper Smokehouse Stands (U412 and U442)
The Thanksgiving Hand Pie
Here fans will get all the fixings stuffed into a flaky pie crust.
Where to find it: HOF Stands (The Thanksgiving Hand Pie will be served instead of the Cowboys Cheesesteak Pies on Thanksgiving Game Day), Stadium Drop Locations (MLGC303, MLHD318, MLHD328, MLHD342, V407)