Dallas Cowboys

A Look at the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day Menu and Where to Find Each Item

Got tickets? Here's where to find the typical coma-inducing fare.
November 22, 2023
The Thanksgiving Sandwich: just put it all in a bread roll.
The Thanksgiving Sandwich: just put it all in a bread roll. Legends Hospitality
There are three types of Cowboy families: those who eat Thanksgiving dinner before the game, those who eat after and those who break bread at the game. While the tailgating scene around AT&T Stadium can get quite epic on the fourth Thursday of November  — crabs and fine wine on folding tables — Legends Hospitality inside the stadium is also going all out. This year, not only will fans get to see Dolly, they'll also have plenty of turkey and all the fixings to eat.

The stadium welcomes some 90,000 fans to the traditional Thanksgiving Day game. They expect to serve 13,515 pounds of turkey; 16,320 pounds of Cowboys Mac n Cheese; 5,410 pounds of ham; 212 gallons of heavy whipping cream; 252 gallons of cranberry sauce; 2,680 pounds of potatoes; 310 pounds of gravy; 2,340 pounds of sweet potatoes.

Legends Hospitality will also serve 260 pounds of fresh produce from the WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College. This partnership between the southern Dallas college and Legends Hospitality began in 2009; every year since the folks at Paul Quinn have harvested organic produce from their campus farm (once a football field) for the Thanksgiving Game Day menu and for other games.

Here's a highlight reel of the special turkey options for the game:

click to enlarge
The Thanksgiving Roll.
Legends Hospitality

The Thanksgiving Roll

A properly fried wonton is an all-purpose vehicle for food. The Cowboys seem to agree as they're serving the traditional Thanksgiving Day plate  — dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and turkey — egg roll-style. Naturally, it comes with a side of turkey gravy for dipping.

Where to find it:  Main Club North, Main Club South, Crisp M218, Crisp M243, Crisp U409, Crisp U439

The Thanksgiving Sandwich

The Cowboys also really love mac n cheese — it is prominent in all the special menus here. This year they're stuffing it onto a sandwich along with cranberry sauce, smoked turkey, dressing, green beans and turkey gravy — all on a large brioche roll. (Photo at top.)

Where to find: Main Club North Sandwich Carts MSC208, Main Club South Sandwich Carts MSC232

click to enlarge
The Thanksgiving Bowl.
Legends Hospitality

The Thanksgiving Bowl

The Thanksgiving Bowl isn't a college game with a parade, but rather turkey dressing, mac n cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy and fresh cranberry sauce in a bowl. Question: do you mix it all together or keep everything in its own micro-compartment?

Where to find: Main Club Bent Buckles (MBB208 & MBB232), Main Club Sandwich Carts (MSC208 & MSC232), Silver Club Bent Buckles (SBBN & SBBS), Upper Concourse Bent Buckle Carts (UBB410 & UBB450), Upper Smokehouse Stands (U412 and U442)

click to enlarge
The Thanksgiving Hand Pie.
Legends Hospitality

The Thanksgiving Hand Pie

Here fans will get all the fixings stuffed into a flaky pie crust.

Where to find it: HOF Stands (The Thanksgiving Hand Pie will be served instead of the Cowboys Cheesesteak Pies on Thanksgiving Game Day), Stadium Drop Locations (MLGC303, MLHD318, MLHD328, MLHD342, V407)
