The Denton Community Market Is Back for a 13th Season of Local Producers Only

This past Saturday, this producers-only farmers and art market kicked off its 13th season with live music, fresh produce and tasty food and drinks from more than 70 local vendors. Located in downtown Denton, the market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, April through November.
The market was packed with visitors looking to get their hands on sustainable, local goods. Some fan-favorite items were gone not even an hour in.
O'Brien Brothers Baking, a returning vendor from 2021, served warm English muffin sandwiches with eggs covered in melted cheese, which turned slightly crisp on the edges from the grill. If you think that a McDonald’s McMuffin is good, try this. But if you want to get your hands on one of these, make sure to get there early because they go fast.
For a heartier meal, Latoya Lawrence of Groovy Chicken and Waffles was whipping up chicken wings and waffles in her food truck. She created her business around her unique seasoning blend. This Saturday was Lawrence’s first time at the Denton Community Market, but by the looks of the line forming at her food truck, it won’t be her last.
Among other popular first-time vendors was Southern Boy Bakery, which sells cake balls and other baked goods. Jay Bouvier of Rockwall is a self-taught baker who got his culinary inspiration from across the pond.
“I was actually inspired to start baking after watching The Great British Baking Show,” Bouvier said. “Then, after working at Starbucks and always being disappointed by their cake balls, I just decided to make my own.”
Thank goodness for Paul Hollywood's killer blue eyes and Starbucks’ mediocre cake balls.
Aside from the ready-made food and baked goods, the Denton Community Market has many other options worth checking out including local coffee and tea from Combs’ Coffee, pasture-raised eggs and poultry from Narrow Way Farms, microgreens from Eat Your Greens Organic Farm and keto tortillas from The Salsa Texan.
There’s also vendors for furry friends. Dogs on leashes are welcomed at the market, and pet owners can treat their pups at Susie’s Snack Shop. Cat people, sorry, nope.
Denton Community Market, 317 W. Mulberry St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays April - November.