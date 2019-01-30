The Henry Brings Coffee, Cocktails and New American Eats to Uptown Next Month

The restaurant group behind Flower Child and North Italia is opening a new "neighborhood restaurant" in Uptown next month: The Henry, a new American bar and restaurant from Sam Fox Restaurants.

The Henry is opening its third location — others are in California and Arizona — at Uptown real estate development The Union. The menu, according to a press release, will be "centric to the city — carefully curated to please the Texan palate with its southern flavors and flair." The 15,000-square-foot restaurant will have a full-service coffee bar, open kitchen, two full bars, a private dining room and outdoor seating with "fire pits and lush greenery," according to the release.