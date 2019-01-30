The Henry Brings Coffee, Cocktails and New American Eats to Uptown Next Month

The restaurant group behind Flower Child and North Italia is opening a new "neighborhood restaurant" in Uptown next month: The Henry, a new American bar and restaurant from Sam Fox Restaurants.
The Henry is opening its third location — others are in California and Arizona — at Uptown real estate development The Union. The menu, according to a press release, will be "centric to the city — carefully curated to please the Texan palate with its southern flavors and flair." The 15,000-square-foot restaurant will have a full-service coffee bar, open kitchen, two full bars, a private dining room and outdoor seating with "fire pits and lush greenery," according to the release.
Some details on the menu, via the release:
Serving new American eats from executive chef Imsub Lee, The Henry offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and both regular and reverse Happy Hour. Menu highlights include Short Rib Potstickers with toasted sesame & yuzo ponzu; Black Kale & Pink Lady Apple with white cheddar, clementine, marcona almond & smoked bacon; Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich with caramelized honey aioli, quick pickles, mustard seed slaw & pepper jack cheese; Korean Prime Skirt Steak with double egg fried rice, bok choy, snow pea, pickled shiitake & spicy ginger emulsion; Grilled Portobella Tacos with guajillo chile, summer squash, guacamole, refried chickpeas & queso blanco; and Spicy Wild Shrimp Boil with sweet corn, roasted zucchini, red potatoes, charred onion & garlic ciabatta.
The beverage program covers both coffee and cocktails:
The coffee menu features The Henry’s proprietary blend of coffee and espresso, Forster & Burnett, and uses it creatively in drinks like the Go North made from espresso, cocoa and cream, then shaken over ice until frothy and cold, and served neat. For those in need of something stronger, The Henry’s cocktail menu features thoughtful takes on classic drinks like the Italian Mezcal Sour, made with Banhez Mezcal, anejo tequila, spiced Curaçao, lemon, lime and a splash of Lambrusco, and the Wake the Angels, made from Hendrick’s gin, rose petal, grapefruit, yuzu and topped with sparkling wine—the perfect brunch accompaniment.
The Henry has not announced an official open date but is presently hiring before it opens next month.
The Henry, 2301 Akard St. (Uptown)
