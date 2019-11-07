 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Classic Old-Fashioned at The HenryEXPAND
Classic Old-Fashioned at The Henry
courtesy The Henry

The Henry’s November Classic Cocktail Includes ‘Their’ Whiskey

Susie Oszustowicz | November 7, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The Henry stormed the Dallas food scene along with other concepts from Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Group, but while we love a hearty grain bowl from Flower Child, we like our booze, too.

Enter The Henry's gorgeous two-story food and booze haven.

We recently caught wind that they had just launched a new whiskey that beverage director Mat Snapp cooked up with Savage & Cooke distillery, and we had to get in on it.

Related Stories

Savage & Cooke distills juice from heirloom corn and grains, then cuts spirits with water from a historic spring. We got our nose (and mouths, TBH) on it, and the butterscotch and baking spice notes kind of took our hearts.

This month they'll focus on the spirit in their classic Old-Fashioned. They keep it simple with just a touch of Ango and a cherry garnish so they can let the spirit shine. (And luckily, it tastes nothing like MOONshine.)

Classic Old-Fashioned ($14): Savage & Cooke whiskey, angostura bitters, Luxardo cherry


The Henry, 2301 N. Akard St., Suite 250 (Harwood District)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >