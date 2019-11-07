The Henry’s November Classic Cocktail Includes ‘Their’ Whiskey

The Henry stormed the Dallas food scene along with other concepts from Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Group, but while we love a hearty grain bowl from Flower Child, we like our booze, too.

Enter The Henry's gorgeous two-story food and booze haven.

We recently caught wind that they had just launched a new whiskey that beverage director Mat Snapp cooked up with Savage & Cooke distillery, and we had to get in on it.

Savage & Cooke distills juice from heirloom corn and grains, then cuts spirits with water from a historic spring. We got our nose (and mouths, TBH) on it, and the butterscotch and baking spice notes kind of took our hearts.

This month they'll focus on the spirit in their classic Old-Fashioned. They keep it simple with just a touch of Ango and a cherry garnish so they can let the spirit shine. (And luckily, it tastes nothing like MOONshine.)

Classic Old-Fashioned ($14): Savage & Cooke whiskey, angostura bitters, Luxardo cherry



The Henry, 2301 N. Akard St., Suite 250 (Harwood District)