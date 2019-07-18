 



With the joy you get from giving to a great cause at Art for Autism, you won't be (Honey) Blue.
Devin McCullough

The Honey Blue at Art for Autism Tonight Will Get You Feeling Charitable

Susie Oszustowicz | July 18, 2019 | 4:00am
We say it all the time — drinking for a good cause is the best reason to drink. Some folks are giving you the chance to do it this evening, and they're sweetening the deal with a great art show.

Devin McCullough, Austin Marc Graf and Darrell McCullough will team up tonight, July 18, to bring you great art for a great cause at Art for Autism. Stop into The People's Last Stand starting at 7:30 p.m. to sip the Honey Blue and peruse art from these gentlemen, and all proceeds will go to the Autism Treatment Center. The show will also feature art from Alex Fletcher (the barman formerly behind one of our favorite cocktail dens, Trick Pony) and Casey Yant.

The cocktail, Honey Blue, is a work of art on its own. Bringing together gin with seldom-used Blue Curaçao, a liqueur made with the peel of the Laraha fruit, it's a bright and unique cocktail by color and flavor that will surely get you in the buying mood. But it's all for charity, right?

We'll drink to that.

Honey Blue ($8): Bluecoat Gin, Blue Curaçao, fresh lemon juice, honeydew purée, blueberry agave


The People's Last Stand, 5319 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 210 (Mockingbird Station), peoplesdallas.com

Art for Autism, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18

