It’s Time to Get Your Last Funnel Cakes at This Year’s State Fair of Texas

The last Thursday night of the fair was actually cool enough for jackets.

It seems like yesterday we were just hearing, “Howdy, folks” for the first of the State Fair of Texas season, and we were just learning what the finalists were for this year’s top foods.

But here we are at the last weekend. After the food is eaten, the rides are ridden and the games are lost or won Sunday, Fair Park will return to normalcy.

So if you’re one of those who really loves the fair — or moderately accepts it, goes every year and hasn’t yet — make your way there this weekend.

Team mustard. Don't @ me. Ketchup's just nasty here. Taylor Adams

We got in late Thursday night for some of the experience. The weather was the coolest I’ve ever felt in the season. The lines for funnel cake were too long to really wait in, the beer was cold but foam-filled and the corn dogs were there.

(We’ve said it too many times this fall, but I’ll say it again: the corn dogs are better at Lakewood Landing.)

The only “odd” food we went for was the stuffed and fried wing, which was actually a pretty good idea and execution for fair food. Stuffed with some chicken, rice and plenty of spices then fried to a crisp, this was a surprising get that was actually worth our coupons.

EXPAND The stuffed wing was maybe my favorite food I've had at the fair in years (not that the bar is all that high). Taylor Adams

Observer writer Paige Weaver went to Fair Park a bit ago, going through the top winners of food — so if you really want to know about that Big Red doughnut with a sunglasses-wearing chicken wing, read that.

If you’re looking to hit the fair on the remaining days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Though, honestly, no one was kicking us out or not serving us when we were walking around 30 minutes after closing Thursday.)

The State Fair of Texas will be back Sept. 25-Oct. 18, 2020. If you can’t wait for fried goodness until then, that’s plenty of time for you to make your way around to our local establishments serving similar, but better food.