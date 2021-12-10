Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Burgers

The Original Chop House Burgers Is Moving Back Home

December 10, 2021 11:00AM

The Original Chop House Burger is moving back to Park Row.
The Original Chop House Burger is moving back to Park Row. Lauren Drewes Daniels
I’ll never forget the exact moment I was trying to find 2-inch wood screws at the Ace Hardware along Park Row in Arlington and smelled something. The automatic doors had split open, allowing a gust of wind to move through the store. The smell was fire-kissed red meat. Looking across the street, there was a sign for a new burger spot.

Chop House Burgers is owned by longtime Dallas chef Kenny Mills. His thick, brisket-laden patties and bold toppings were an instant hit. Soon enough, Guy Fieri of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives rolled up and, of course, the lines were then out the door.

Mills expanded his space to accommodate the crowds, but a couple of years later he relocated down the street to a bigger space where he’d opened a steakhouse. He closed the steakhouse and made it the new Chop House Burgers. That parcel of real estate, even though it’s just two miles down the road, didn’t get the same crowds that the original spot did. He eventually sold that space.

In 2019, Mills opened a third spot, Original Chop House Burgers, on Little Road in Arlington, where he's been operating since.

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Bud Kennedy at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported earlier this week that Mills is going back home to his original space along Park Row across from the Ace Hardware store. A Mexican food restaurant, Salsa Joe's, was most recently in that location but closed in June of this year and never reopened.

Mills said he’s glad to be back at his old haunt. “It seems to be a good spot for us. As a matter of fact, it was our best location,” he said.

He hopes to be open in the early part of next year. He says the menu will stay the same for the most part, but he’s adding beer and wine. In a bit of humor, Mills created a world tour concert-like T-shirt with all the places his restaurant has called home. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation