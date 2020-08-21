Paradiso has come a long way since opening. I can now say that, with some quality new hires* to help them get their cocktail program in working order, their cocktails are, once again, paradise.

To accommodate their guests, they are offering some paradise to go. Two cocktails — the traditional paloma and their signature Paradiso cocktail — are offered for takeout, and the Paradiso cocktail is paradise found.

Combining one of my favorite cocktail gins from Still Austin Whiskey Co. and an herbal liqueur, this simple yet impactful cocktail steals the show. Following the herbal notes, a liberal addition of passion fruit and mint begs a double take from your taste buds.

Paradiso Cocktail ($25 for two cocktails to go, $13 for one cocktail, dining in): Still Austin gin, Strega herbal liqueur, lemon, passion fruit syrup, soda water, mint



Paradiso, 308 N. Bishop (Bishop Arts District).

*nevermind the furloughs ... ack