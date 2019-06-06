The Perfect Rooftop Patio Cocktail: Canvas’ Painted Pisco Sour

Art is relative and often dependent on the viewer's vantage point. So why not start a night when you plan to paint the town red with a gorgeous view and a great cocktail?

The Canvas Hotel, formerly the NYLO Dallas South Side, offers one of the best bar views in Dallas, and some great cocktails to enhance said view. One of their new signature cocktails, the Painted Pisco, is their slant on a Pisco Sour. Replacing the grape brandy commonly made in Peru with a local gin, they have a curated Dallas experience primed for you.

The light, citrusy cocktail with the added richness from the shaken egg white and the perfect rooftop setting at sunset will make the perfect start to any night.

The Painted Pisco is available at the Canvas Gallery Rooftop Lounge and the Chef’s Palette restaurant downstairs.

Painted Pisco ($16): Zephyr Gin, simple syrup, fresh lime, egg white, Angostura bitters



Canvas Hotel, 1325 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)