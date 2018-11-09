Coming Soon: The Playwright, a Traditional Irish Pub in One Arts Plaza

The owners of downtown Irish pub the Crafty Irishman are opening another: The Playwright, opening Wednesday, Nov. 14 in One Arts Plaza.

The new pub will serve "hundreds of whiskeys and scotches," with 50 beers on tap and a healthy selection of Irish brews. Open for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and late-night, the menu is pretty extensive and filled with classic Irish pub fare like fish and chips, shepherd's pie, bangers and mash, Scotch eggs and traditional Irish breakfast.

As for the decor, the press release promises a warm, comfortable bar with "historical items" including "artifacts from the Titanic" and an expanded bar to house their whiskey collection.

"From scheduled spirits tastings to a casual place to gather for the big game and drink a pint, we offer a space that we know guests will appreciate in an authentic and honest environment,” The Playwright's creator, Alan Kearney, said in the release. “I’ve spent a lot of time and care making sure this is a traditional pub like one might find in my hometown of Dublin,” he says.

The Playwright, 1722 Routh St. (Arts District). Open 10 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.