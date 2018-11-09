 


The interior at The Playwright, a new Arts District Irish pub from the creators of the Craft Irishman in downtown Dallas.EXPAND
courtesy Kathy Tran

Coming Soon: The Playwright, a Traditional Irish Pub in One Arts Plaza

Beth Rankin | November 9, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

The owners of downtown Irish pub the Crafty Irishman are opening another: The Playwright, opening Wednesday, Nov. 14 in One Arts Plaza.

The new pub will serve "hundreds of whiskeys and scotches," with 50 beers on tap and a healthy selection of Irish brews. Open for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and late-night, the menu is pretty extensive and filled with classic Irish pub fare like fish and chips, shepherd's pie, bangers and mash, Scotch eggs and traditional Irish breakfast.

As for the decor, the press release promises a warm, comfortable bar with "historical items" including "artifacts from the Titanic" and an expanded bar to house their whiskey collection.

"From scheduled spirits tastings to a casual place to gather for the big game and drink a pint, we offer a space that we know guests will appreciate in an authentic and honest environment,” The Playwright's creator, Alan Kearney, said in the release. “I’ve spent a lot of time and care making sure this is a traditional pub like one might find in my hometown of Dublin,” he says.

The Playwright, 1722 Routh St. (Arts District). Open 10 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

