State Fair of Texas

The Glorious Fried Food of the State Fair Showcased in New Reality TV Series

February 10, 2022 4:00AM

The show will focus on the 24 days of madness as the work of a concessionaire.
The wonderful fried foods and more from the State Fair of Texas are finally getting their time to shine on the national stage with a new TV show covering the 24 laborious days in Fair Park.

Deep Fried Dynasty, a new TV series on A&E, is set to premiere in March showcasing the "grease-soaked geniuses" at the State Fair. Per the show's description, "the series is an inside look at how these imaginative foods come to life and the millions of dollars on the line for these family-run small businesses.”

Prominently portrayed in the show's initial trailer is Abel Gonzales Jr., a five-time winner of the annual Big Tex Choice Awards and the man responsible for Fried Coke and Fried Butter. The market's wide open for some Double Deep Fried Pepsi, though,if anyone wants to try.

In the trailer, it's not clear who says this, but one vendor shares that they have "to make $83,000 a day to make money." A day? Wow. Gotta watch this.

Last fall we spoke to several concessionaires who make the fair their home every year. Some sleep in trailers in a nearby parking lot for 24 days, never leaving the fairgrounds. It takes years to get a spot, but after a successful season, vendors get a guaranteed spot. That's why it's so hard to get in; there's not a lot of turnover.

If you're interested in applying for a spot as a concessionaire at the fair, they're now taking applications. Better get to it before Deep Fried Dynasty premieres at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, on A&E.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

