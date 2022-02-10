The Glorious Fried Food of the State Fair Showcased in New Reality TV Series

Deep Fried Dynasty, a new TV series on A&E, is set to premiere in March showcasing the "grease-soaked geniuses" at the State Fair. Per the show's description, "the series is an inside look at how these imaginative foods come to life and the millions of dollars on the line for these family-run small businesses.”
Prominently portrayed in the show's initial trailer is Abel Gonzales Jr., a five-time winner of the annual Big Tex Choice Awards and the man responsible for Fried Coke and Fried Butter. The market's wide open for some Double Deep Fried Pepsi, though,if anyone wants to try.
In the trailer, it's not clear who says this, but one vendor shares that they have "to make $83,000 a day to make money." A day? Wow. Gotta watch this.
Big fairs = BIG money! 💰 Join us at the #StateFairofTexas where we will meet the best fair food-slingers in the South. Catch the SERIES PREMIERE of #DeepFriedDynasty on Tuesday, March 8th at 10/9c on A&E! pic.twitter.com/KroSrTHqki— A&E (@AETV) February 5, 2022
Last fall we spoke to several concessionaires who make the fair their home every year. Some sleep in trailers in a nearby parking lot for 24 days, never leaving the fairgrounds. It takes years to get a spot, but after a successful season, vendors get a guaranteed spot. That's why it's so hard to get in; there's not a lot of turnover.
If you're interested in applying for a spot as a concessionaire at the fair, they're now taking applications. Better get to it before Deep Fried Dynasty premieres at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, on A&E.