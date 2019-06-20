 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Las Palmas' Tepache Cocktail gives us a tropical flavor without the sugar.EXPAND
Las Palmas' Tepache Cocktail gives us a tropical flavor without the sugar.
Susie Oszustowicz

The Tepache Cocktail at Las Palmas Takes a Week to Make, a Moment to Drink

Susie Oszustowicz | June 20, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Pineapple in a cocktail? Not really groundbreaking. So Las Palmas, Uptown's new Tex-Mex hot spot, opted to take the fruit in another direction. Greg Huston, one of the folks running the bar at the new spot, which took over the Social House space, decided to ferment it to make a popular Mexican beverage called tepache.

The tepache serves as the base of their aptly named tepache cocktail. To make it, the team combines pineapples, rind and all, with water, brewers yeast, tamarind, piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar), cloves and cinnamon for a week, resulting in an effervescent and brightly colored fermented beverage. To round out the drink, they add more than a bit of rum and lime, cane sugar and a touch of white cocoa liqueur for richness.

This cocktail is the perfect example of how even the simplest cocktails can be great when made well. And that takes the whole pineapple.

Related Stories

Tepache Cocktail ($11): rum, tepache, lime, cane sugar, white cocoa liqueur


Las Palmas, 2708 Routh St. (Uptown)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >