The Week in Dallas Beer: Board Games, Bingo, Sour Fest and a Homebrew Competition

If you’re a game lover, then you have to visit BrainDead Brewing this Tuesday night for an evening of trivia and PC games. The primary game of the night is called Fibbage Trivia, which is a lying party game where you make up answers in order to fool the other players and gain more points. Other games to play include Gang Beasts, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Starwhal and more, all paired with the more than 24 house-brewed beers on tap. Admission is free.

What: Game Night Dallas

When: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 7

Where: BrainDead Brewing, 2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

***

What better way to spend your week night than giving back while drinking great brews? At Community Beer Company, you can do just that as they team up with Personal Capital and Vogel Alcove to help improve the lives of homeless children in Dallas. You can help them fill sacks with an assortment of snacks that are provided, but you are also more than welcome to bring some items yourself to donate to the cause. Beers will be donated to all those donating items and helping fill bags. Admission is free.

What: Snack Sacks with Vogel Alcove

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9

Where: Community Beer Company, 1530 Inspiration Dr. (Design District)

***

Get ready to play bingo and drink beer for a cause at Peticolas Brewing Company. This Thursday, the brewery will be hosting a bingo night that is focused on equality, with donations going to benefit the Human Rights Campaign. A $3 donation will get you five bingo cards, and there's team tournament registration, so bring your buddies.

What: Fairway to Equality Kickoff

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, May 9

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

Tickets: $3 donation at door

***

Calling all rock music fans: Division Brewing Company and The Growl in Arlington are hosting three bands from across the country. The show will feature The Differentials out of Austin, The Walk Offs out of San Antonio and 61 Ghosts all the way from Boston.Tickets are $10, which gets you in the show where delicious local craft brews will be available for purchase.

What: The Differentials, 61 Ghosts, The Walk Offs from OTTO Records

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, May 10

Where: Division Brewing Company, 506 E. Main St., Arlington

Tickets: $10

***

Classic rock fans, take note: The Zoo on Vokal and Steam Theory Brewing Company are hosting The Zoo Classic Rock Experience show at their brewery to help you dive back in time while sipping your local favorite brew. There will be prizes and drink specials along with the original KZEW DJs to help entertain. The event starts at 8 p.m., but show up early for dinner, drinks and a meet-and-greet.

What: Zoo Fan Appreciation Party

When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, May 10

Where: Steam Theory Brewing Company, 340 Singleton Blvd. (West Dallas/Trinity Groves)

***

Four Corners Brewing Company is taking the idea of supporting local to another level with their homebrewing competition. Several local homebrew clubs will be given the same ingredients (save for the yeast) to brew up some of their best beers. You will be able to watch the homebrewers in action as they start their brewing action, all while sipping on some good brews. Admission is free.

What: Homie Fest: Homebrew Celebration and Competition

When: Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Four Corners Brewing Company, 1311 S. Ervay St. (The Cedars)

***

April showers lead to May sours, or at least that is how the saying goes at Martin House Brewing Company as they host their third annual Sour Fest, during which they'll have 30 different sour beers to try. Tickets are $15 at the door, which gets you four 8-ounce pours with extra beer cards available for $10. Get your pucker face on and explore some of the best local sour beers.

What: Sour Fest

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Martin House Brewing Company, 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth

Tickets: $15 at the door

***

Texas Festivals is hosting its first craft beer tasting festival in Fort Worth, and it will include more than 30 beers along with a DJ, street tacos, frozen drinks, beer garden and an "adult playground." Tickets are on sale for $30 for general admission and $35 for VIP. Each attendee will receive a sampling card and cup as well as raffle tickets for a chance to win a trip to San Diego.

What: Fort Worth Beer Festival

When: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: The Yard, 3017 Morton St., Fort Worth

Tickets: $30-$35

***

Join Shannon Brewing Company and Heroes for Hope at DFW’s first-ever 0.5K and food fest. If you’re lazy and proud of it, then this event is for you. There will be a 0.5k race where each participant will receive a No. 1 bib and there is absolutely no running; only walking is allowed. Everyone will receive a T-shirt and finisher’s medal at the finish line, along with a beer and pint glass. Following the race will be the food fest, where you try local bites and listen to bands playing 90s music, and of course drink more beer.

What: Shannon Brewing Company’s 0.5k/Food Fest

When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Shannon Brewing Company, 818 N. Main St., Keller

Tickets: $20-$50

***

Looking to do something special for your beer-loving mom on Mother’s Day? Rahr & Sons Brewing Company has just what you’re looking for at their Farm to Brewery Mother’s Day pop-up. For $40 a person, you will receive a three-course meal along with two Rahr beers and pint glass. There's limited seating, so act fast so you don't let Mom down this year.

What: Farm To Brewery Mother’s Day Pop-Up

When: Seatings at noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12

Where: Rahr & Sons Brewing Company, 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

Tickets: $40